Professor X and Friends Officially Arrive in Latest Trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
Although, that friend is sometimes an enemy.
The latest in the weekly series of Avengers: Doomsday trailers has arrived, and for this one we’re heading back to the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters.
What’s Happening:
- It appears that the rumors are true and we are, in fact, getting those weekly trailers for the hugely-anticipated new film from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday, attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- As the new one arrives in theaters everywhere, we also get the week prior available to all online.
- The latest to officially arrive outside of the theaters features a slow zoom through some familiar halls while we hear the voice of Charles Xavier (AKA Professor X) before seeing him alongside his longtime friend, sometimes enemy Erik Lehnsherr (AKA Magneto). (Yes, there are other names for Magneto, including Max Eisenhardt, but we’re sticking within the context of the 2000’s 20th Century Fox X-Men films it seems).
- We see the two sharing a moment before a quick cut leads to a glimpse of chaos with Cyclops taking off his protective visor and unleashing a powerful beam of energy into the sky while kneeling in a field of rubble (that could be a destroyed building) while giant legs move in the distance.
- All before being promised the X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday.
- All are known for the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters, all the students of which are powerful mutants.
- This might be a part of a common thread that some fans are catching amongst the new trailers (the presence of potentially powerful children), the last of which featured Thor and his daughter, and the first in this series not only promising the return of Steve Rogers/Captain America, but revealing to us that he too has a child.
- Check out the new trailer below.
- Avengers: Doomsday is already garnering plenty of momentum with fans, proving itself to be a major Marvel event with 27 other returning MCU favorites set to appear in the film.
- The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct this film and its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars.
- Robert Downey Jr. will also be returning to the MCU for these films, but not as the Tony Stark/Iron Man we all know and love, but in the villainous role of Doctor Doom, which is said to be a variant version of Tony Stark.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18th, 2026.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com