Samara Weaving to Suit Up as Emma Frost in Marvel's New "X-Men" Movie from Director Jake Schreier
The "Ready or Not" actress is taking on her first superhero role in a new take on the X-Men.
Ready or Not star and bonafide scream queen Samara Weaving is joining the MCU as Emma Frost in Marvel's upcoming X-Men movie.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that after meeting with numerous candidates, director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige have selected Samara Weaving in the role Emma Frost for the upcoming X-Men film.
- Auditions have been ongoing for a number of rooms, however the search for an actor to play Frost has been the most thorough search – with the final list of actors testing for the role right after July 4th.
- Frost is a telepathic Mutant that first showed up in X-Men comics in the 1980s and has evolved over the years going from supervillain to a key team member of the X-Men.
- The character was previously played by January Jones in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past.
- Though Marvel Studios finally was able to use the X-Men characters following Disney buying 20th Century Fox, the longtime holders of the X-Men film rights, they have taken their time fully relaunching the property.
- Although a number of original X-Men actors will reprise their roles in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, Schreier's movie is expected to introduce a new version of the beloved team played by a brand new cast.
- Schreier was tapped to direct the project last spring, with Beef creator Lee Sung Jim and The Bear co-creator Joanna Calo handling the script.
- Weaving is perhaps best known for her role in Ready or Not and its sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. However, she's had a prolific career, most recently starring this year in Over Your Dead Body and Carolina Caroline.
More Marvel News:
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already off to a strong start at the box office, breaking records during Wednesday and Thursday previews.
- Show off your Spidey senses with our roundup of all the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise that's now available.
- While Marvel’s Wonder Man had previously announced a second season, plans have clearly changed as Disney+ has officially canceled the series.
- The X-Men are getting their own pop up art exhibition in August that will also include panels, podcasts, and events for fans.