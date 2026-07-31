"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Breaks Thursday Preview Records Topping "Avengers: Endgame"

This post will continue to be updated as we get more "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" box office numbers.

Spider-Man is once again proving his worth at the box office, as the Sony Pictures film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has brought in impressive numbers on Thursday preview night.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the Marvel Studios production of a Sony Pictures film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, brought in over $50 million in previews from Thursday showtimes and Prime Video member early access screenings on Wednesday.

This puts the latest Spider-Man film ahead of its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which did $50 million.

Walk-up business for the film was also very strong, bringing the revised total for Thursday up to a record $72 million, which beats the former record holder, Avengers: Endgame at $60 million.

These numbers put Brand New Day on track for a $100 million + first Friday, a record only previously achieved by five other movies: Avengers: Endgame ($157.4M) Spider-Man: No Way Home ($121.96M) Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($119.1M) Avengers: Infinity War ($106.3M) Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($104.6M)

What's more impressive is that these high numbers for Spider-Man are coming without the use of IMAX screens (which are claimed by The Odyssey currently).

Brand-New Day also currently has the best Rotten Tomatoes audience score out of the nine live-action Spider-Man films, at a near perfect 98%. The critics score isn't far behind at 90%.

Read our review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and see what critics the world over are saying about the latest Spider-Man film.

Whether you've seen Spider-Man: Brand New Day or just want to be spoiled for some reason, Mack's here to break down the film's post-credits scene.

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