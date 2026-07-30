X-Men Themed Pop Up Art Show Will Include "X-Men '97" Panel and More

The X-Men are going (North) Hollywood

The X-Men are getting their own pop up art exhibition in August that will also include panels, podcasts, and events for fans.

What's Happening:

X-Men '97 fans should get excited because a special pop up art installation, that is so much more than a art installation, is hitting the North Hollywood area for two weeks.

The X Art Show: A Marvelous Mutant Tribute is set to run August 2 - 15 at Moby’s Coffee & Tea Co. in North Hollywood the event will spotlight over 40 artists and their X-Men inspired art, alongside panels, podcasts, and food.

the event will spotlight over 40 artists and their X-Men inspired art, alongside panels, podcasts, and food. The full list of artists and events:

Artists On Display Scott Koblish (33+ Year Marvel & DC Comic Artist, Deadpool) Steven E. Gordon (Lead Character Designer & Director, X-Men: Evolution, Wolverine and the X-Men) Jake Castorena (Supervising Producer / Director, Marvel Studios' X-Men '97) Maximus Julius Pauson (Emmy Award-winning character designer, Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn) Ryan Quincy (Emmy Award-winning director/animator, South Park, creator of Disney XD's Future-Worm!) Jerry Gaylord (Story Artist, Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, Blizzard Entertainment) Paul Schoeni (23-year DreamWorks Animation veteran, How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda) Marcio Fiorito (Official Marvel illustrator, X-Men '97 Tie-in Digital Comic) Penelope R. Gaylord (DC Comics, Marvel Little Golden Books, Cartoon Network)

Additional Highlights: Krakoan Gate Art Installation: Built specifically for the event by Secret Forest LA, a handcrafted, life-sized Krakoan Gate installation serves as the gallery’s center art piece and prime photo backdrop for cosplayers and fans. Specialty Mutant Café Menu: Moby’s will serve custom-crafted X-Men-themed coffee, tea, and mocktails throughout the two-week run. Diverse Creator Spotlight: Special emphasis on uplifting local, POC, and LGBTQIA+ artists within the pop culture community. Civic Engagement Charity Partnership: 10% of all gallery art sales directly benefit Nerds Vote Org, a non-partisan non-profit organization encouraging comic fans, cosplayers, and gamers to register and vote, co-run by voice actors JP Karliak (Morph in X-Men '97) and Courtenay Taylor (Callisto/Magik in X-Men '97).

Panels & Meet-and-Greets X-Men: The Animated Series & X-Men '97 Panel & Signing (Sunday, Aug 2 @ 1:00 PM): An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the creative brain trust behind the legendary 1992 Saturday morning cartoon and its Disney+ continuation with showrunners Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald, followed by an exclusive signing for their books Previously on X-Men and X-Men: The Art and Making of The Animated Series. X-Men History Hour with Matt Dunford (Sunday, Aug 2 @ 2:00 PM): Comic expert, historian, and Upper Deck Talent Relations Coordinator Matt Dunford delivers an accessible, welcoming deep dive into mutant lore from 1963 to modern pop-culture dominance. The Marvel Animation Art of Steven E. Gordon (Sunday, Aug 9 @ 1:00 PM): Master character designer and director Steven E. Gordon (X-Men: Evolution, Wolverine and the X-Men, Lord of the Rings, Shrek 2) hosts an all-day appearance, print signing, and live retrospective panel on reimagining Marvel's mutants for a new generation.

Live Podcasts, Evening Nightlife & Fan Socials Interactive Live Podcasts: Audience-participatory recordings including Solving for X-Men analyzing visual media representations of mutantkind (Aug 2), Cyclops is Waiting for Me featuring comedian Matt Raub and producer Nikole Zivalic doing a fantasy X-Men draft (Aug 4), CDMX-to-LA bilingual pop-culture show Sala Llena with Jorge Coll and David Alejandro (Aug 8), and The Cosmoe Show live networking taping (Aug 14). Geeky Stand-Up & Drag/Burlesque: Stand-up comedy night T.G.I.M. (Thank Geeky It's Monday) hosted by Reuben Bresler and produced by Jackie Kashian & Jenni Powell (Aug 3), followed by Haus of Cosplay: X-Men Edition featuring X-Men drag, burlesque, and boylesque hosted by Jimmy Sherfy (Aug 7). RomyCon & Closing Night Party: RomyCon: Gambit & Rogue Night fan meetup featuring Southern couple trivia, card games, and cosplay contests (Aug 13), leading into the official Closing Night Party on August 15th featuring live music by The All-Nighters and burlesque performances by Candace Cane, Miss Spent Youth, Dare Taylor, and Blanche Bourgeois.



More X-Men News:

X-Men '97 took the stage at SDCC and teased the future of the show including the upcoming Season 3.

The X-Men will be taking center stage in marvel Comics later this year with the brand new Maximum X-Men ongoing series.

Marvel and Insomniac's upcoming Wolverine game is looking impressive after its recent SDCC panel.