Jessica Drew Returns as Marvel’s Spider-Woman Takes a Dark Turn for Her 50th Anniversary
Jessica Drew returns to her detective roots as Marvel launches a new Spider-Woman series filled with mystery, danger, and hidden threats.
Marvel Comics is celebrating Spider-Woman’s 50th anniversary with a bold new era for Jessica Drew, launching this November.
What's Happening:
- The new Spider-Woman series is written by Dan Watters (Loki) with artwork by Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir).
- The story follows the events of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5, where Jessica Drew comes into possession of one of Marvel’s most terrifying supervillains.
- Jessica returns to her roots as a private investigator, partnering with journalist Ben Urich to uncover dangerous threats hiding in the shadows of the Marvel Universe. As she explores darker corners of the Marvel Universe that even other heroes avoid, Jessica must confront her own darker instincts.
- Fans can get an early preview of the new direction in Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1, which goes on sale this September.
- The anniversary special also includes a story by legendary Spider-Woman writer Ann Nocenti, who reunites with artist Stefano Raffaele for a celebration of Jessica Drew’s legacy.
- CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It’s a recipe for Spider-Woman’s darkest adventure yet—as the darkness within Jessica Drew threatens to break free…
- Don’t miss Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5, on sale in two weeks, to witness the event that sets Spider-Woman on this shocking new path.
- Marvel also shared a preview of the pages of Spider-Woman #1.
What They're Saying:
- Writer Dan Watters: “I'm over the moon that Andrea and I are continuing the story of the mysterious Spider-Woman we start in the Anniversary special. Investigating leads too dangerous for the Daily Bugle's journalists, Jess will uncover some of the strangest crimes in New York City. And in a town like this? That's saying a lot.”
- Artist Andrea Broccardo: "I'm super excited to be part of Jessica Drew's new chapter. After Spider-Man Noir, it's great to come back to that dark atmosphere that I love. This series is a bit different from the previous Spider-Woman series, it is a detective noir story, with Jessica tormented by something that changes her life, her super hero behavior and her approach to the cases as a detective. It also has horror and gore, which is unusual for Spider-Woman, but super stimulating for me! I knew Dan from his work on Batman and it’s awesome to work with him. He writes very good scripts. When I read the story and start drawing it, I can visualize in my mind the scenes described in the script—even the smells and sounds. I'm happy to work on this series with him and I'm pretty curious where Jessica’s life will go from here!”
More Marvel News:
- While Marvel’s Wonder Man had previously announced a second season, plans have clearly changed as Disney+ has officially canceled the series.
- The X-Men are getting their own pop up art exhibition in August that will also include panels, podcasts, and events for fans.
- Read our review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and see what critics the world over are saying about the latest Spider-Man film.
- The Marvel Studios panel at SDCC 2026 featured some big surprises as well as three stages worth of MCU actors.