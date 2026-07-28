Social Reaction Round-Up - Sony's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

See what critics are saying about the latest MCU entry so far.

This week, the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives in the form of Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tonight, following the Los Angeles premiere, those who had a chance to see the film were authorized to share their first reactions on social media. Below, we've compiled some of those reactions to get a sense of what people think of the movie:

Starting off with our own Benji Breitbart, he praised the film's surprises and cinematography.

#Spidermanbrandnewday levels up the franchise with lots of surprises and beautiful cinematography. While it falls into some genre tropes, it makes up for it with dimension and fun. pic.twitter.com/0jc3998o4p — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) July 28, 2026

And he wasn't the only one with those notes!:

#SpiderManBrandNewDay feels like the next chapter Peter Parker needed after No Way Home. Destin Daniel Cretton understands this character, delivering stunning comic-inspired visuals, a story with real emotional weight, and a few surprises. Truly Spectacular! pic.twitter.com/yJuOkVLTEa — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) July 28, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is SENSATIONAL in nearly every aspect. Destin Daniel Cretton brings a strong story with many moving parts, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and all confidently reveal new shades to their characters, and the surprises are quite welcome! #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/fBcrlo44fX — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) July 28, 2026

From a visual perspective, #SpiderManBrandNewDay is the BEST MCU #SpiderMan movie by a LONG SHOT.



The cinematography is phenomenal, the action sequences are so dynamic and well-choreographed, and the movie has the same colorist as DRIVE, 12 YEARS A SLAVE, and EUPHORIA. pic.twitter.com/sLPcmf9Ad9 — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) July 28, 2026

Others noted the darker, more mature tone in this installment's story:

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is SPECTACULAR & proves there’s still plenty of fresh web to spin. It’s a personal, grounded story that dives into darker themes while channeling the energy of the Insomniac games through its slick style & exhilarating combat. A SENSATIONAL new chapter! pic.twitter.com/v971JZhBrC — Shahbaz 🎬 The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is easily the best of the Holland Spidey films to date, delivering the most mature & grounded version of the hero yet. The story doesn't quite go where you think it will and is a beautiful examination of becoming who you are meant to be. My favorite yet. pic.twitter.com/eG2JY2y4QW — Nicole Drum (@lifeinpolaroid) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the Spider-Man movie WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR. Destin Daniel Cretton delivers a purely Spidey focused story that swings the franchise in a fresh, mature new direction. It’s the superhero film of THIS GENERATION and Tom Holland’s best outing yet. pic.twitter.com/2vdXTHmdug — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) July 28, 2026

Additionally, some showed love to Tom Holland's portrayal of Peter Parker:

.#SpiderManBrandNewDay is one of the few superhero films that feels deeper than a comic book movie. It has layers & boy, does it pierce your emotions. It tackles everything from loss, grief, heartbreak, & the struggle to accept a new normal. Tom Holland was born for this role as… pic.twitter.com/LF5lkcTs99 — chalice✨ (@HeyChalice) July 28, 2026

A few also called out the NYC setting and its portrayal in the film:

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the NYC-centric, more mature Spider-Man movie I wanted.



Spider-Man and Punisher are great together. There's lots of fun twists.



It is a little overstuffed & I think we have a new CBM 3rd act trope.



I walked out VERY satisfied! Fans will be happy! pic.twitter.com/7RpLPSTbiE — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) July 28, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is amazing. Major beats weave together in a shockingly cohesive way for a comic movie of this scale. It’s about charting a future for Spidey - less focus on nostalgia (e.g. No Way Home). Finally a great NYC Spidey MCU movie! #Spidermanbrandnewday pic.twitter.com/Cg9mYXQJVh — Drew Munhausen (@drewmunhausen) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay It’s amazing what happens when a Spider-Man movie is actually shot practically and on location. No Way Home was basically six sets. This movie is massive, and it feels real. You can tell Tom Holland, after doing a real movie, was tired of the green-screen… — Alex (@Brazil201) July 28, 2026

Finally, is it the best Spidey yet?!

#SpidermanBrandNewDay is far and away the best MCU film for me in years. It’s also up there with the best of Spider-Man films. It honestly reminded me of “The Batman”, with a sense of humor of course. I absolutely adored it. Destin Daniel Cretton delivered! WHAT A FILM 😭 pic.twitter.com/LeocpiXMja — Jones Vibes (@jonesvibesonly) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is, without a doubt, the greatest Spider-Man movie ever made. Yes, I said it.



Tom Holland has firmly cemented himself as the definitive Peter Parker/Spider-Man. This is the hero we’ve been waiting to see, fully embracing both his powers and the… pic.twitter.com/1QKcvIJ6tu — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) July 28, 2026

I don't say this lightly: #SpiderManBrandNewDay is the best Spider-Man movie yet. It's the most lived-in Marvel movie, with its MCU connections, but the story is simple. It's character-driven with real stakes. It's what Marvel movies—what ALL superhero movies—should aspire to be. — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) July 28, 2026

Keep in mind that, historically, these initial reactions tend to skew a bit more positive than the actual reviews. But, we'll know soon enough as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings officially swings into theaters on July 31.