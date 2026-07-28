Social Reaction Round-Up - Sony's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
This week, the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives in the form of Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tonight, following the Los Angeles premiere, those who had a chance to see the film were authorized to share their first reactions on social media. Below, we've compiled some of those reactions to get a sense of what people think of the movie:
Starting off with our own Benji Breitbart, he praised the film's surprises and cinematography.
And he wasn't the only one with those notes!:
Others noted the darker, more mature tone in this installment's story:
Additionally, some showed love to Tom Holland's portrayal of Peter Parker:
A few also called out the NYC setting and its portrayal in the film:
Finally, is it the best Spidey yet?!
Keep in mind that, historically, these initial reactions tend to skew a bit more positive than the actual reviews. But, we'll know soon enough as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings officially swings into theaters on July 31.