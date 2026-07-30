Disney Cancels Marvel's "Wonder Man" Months After Announcing a Second Season
It is possible the characters will appear in future MCU projects.
While Marvel’s Wonder Man had previously announced a second season, plans have clearly changed as Disney+ has officially canceled the series.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Marvel invited viewers into one of their most unique projects with Wonder Man.
- Debuting on Disney+, the series was met with critical acclaim for its honest storytelling and its unique voice within the MCU.
- Designed as a love letter to both superheroes and Hollywood, fans of the series were excited when the streaming announced the series would get a second season.
- Unfortunately, that is no longer the case, as Variety exclusively reports that Wonder Man has been canceled.
- According to the news source, a writers room was never opened for season 2, and the show’s writers have been released to work on other projects.
- Wonder Man starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Simon Willaims) and Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), serving as an origin story for Wonder Man.
- Williams, an aspiring actor, embarks on an adventure with Slattery, a washed up actor, both determined to land their dream role as Wonder Man.
- The series debuted with a spectacular 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning Abdul-Mateen II an Emmy nomination for his role.
- Disney never released viewership numbers for the series, which may imply the series didn’t meet the commercial expectations for the high-budget Marvel project.
- Insiders have shared that the characters found within the series may find their way to other MCU projects in the future.
- The news comes just after Marvel’s massive SDCC Hall H panel, where they announced several new projects.
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