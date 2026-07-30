Disney Cancels Marvel's "Wonder Man" Months After Announcing a Second Season

It is possible the characters will appear in future MCU projects.

While Marvel’s Wonder Man had previously announced a second season, plans have clearly changed as Disney+ has officially canceled the series.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Marvel invited viewers into one of their most unique projects with Wonder Man.

Debuting on Disney+, the series was met with critical acclaim for its honest storytelling and its unique voice within the MCU.

Designed as a love letter to both superheroes and Hollywood, fans of the series were excited when the streaming announced the series would get a second season.

Unfortunately, that is no longer the case, as Variety exclusively reports that Wonder Man has been canceled.

According to the news source, a writers room was never opened for season 2, and the show’s writers have been released to work on other projects.

Wonder Man starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Simon Willaims) and Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), serving as an origin story for Wonder Man.

Williams, an aspiring actor, embarks on an adventure with Slattery, a washed up actor, both determined to land their dream role as Wonder Man.

The series debuted with a spectacular 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning Abdul-Mateen II an Emmy nomination for his role.

Disney never released viewership numbers for the series, which may imply the series didn’t meet the commercial expectations for the high-budget Marvel project.

Insiders have shared that the characters found within the series may find their way to other MCU projects in the future.

The news comes just after Marvel’s massive SDCC Hall H panel, where they announced several new projects.

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