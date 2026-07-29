Hasbro's Marvel Legends Mole Man and Moloids Three-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

This villain dates all the way back to "The Fantastic Four" #1.

Last weekend, the popular toy company Hasbro made lots of exciting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including for its Marvel Legends line of action figures. One of the coolest (for Fantastic Four fans, anyway) may be the Mole Man & Moloids villain three-pack, which opened up for pre-orders today.

What's happening:

Pre-orders have opened up for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Mole Man and Moloids three-pack via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

This box set was announced last weekend during Hasbro's Marvel Legends panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in Southern California.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Mole Man & Moloids sells for $39.99 and is expected to ship at the beginning of October.

Mole Man first appeared in the very first issue of Marvel Comics' The Fantastic Four back in 1961, written by the legendary Stan Lee with art by the equally legendary Jack Kirby.

In Marvel Studios' recent film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the character of Mole Man / Harvey Elder is played by actor Paul Walter Hauser.

More Hasbro News: