Hasbro Reveals "Avengers: Doomsday" Marvel Legends Figures Featuring Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and More

The new "Avengers: Doomsday" lineup includes Marvel Legends figures of the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Magneto, Thor, Captain America, and more, alongside toys for younger Marvel fans.

Hasbro has unveiled a new lineup of Avengers: Doomsday toys and collectibles inspired by Marvel Studios' upcoming film.

What's Happening:

The reveal is led by the Marvel Legends 6-inch action figure line, featuring premium detailing, character-inspired accessories, and collector-focused designs.

New Marvel Legends figures include Mister Fantastic & H.E.R.B.I.E., Invisible Woman & Human Torch, The Thing, Magneto, Doctor Doom, Thor, Cyclops, Gambit, Captain America, and Shang-Chi.

We also had the chance to check out the new figures in person at San Diego Comic-Con, which you can see plenty of photos of further down.

Hasbro is also expanding its Marvel offerings for younger fans with new additions to the ActionVerse, Titan Series, and other toy lines designed for imaginative play.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MISTER FANTASTIC & MARVEL'S H.E.R.B.I.E., MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order details coming soon, exclusively on Walmart.com; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S INVISIBLE WOMAN & HUMAN TORCH, MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order details coming soon, exclusively on Walmart.com; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S THE THING, MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order details coming soon, exclusively on Walmart.com; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY MAGNETO

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET exclusively on Amazon; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY DOCTOR DOOM

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY THOR

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY CYCLOPS

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY GAMBIT

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY CAPTAIN AMERICA

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY SHANG-CHI

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY MARVEL’S THE THING CLOBBERIN’ FX FISTS

(HASBRO | Ages 5 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY TITAN SERIES THOR, DOCTOR DOOM, MARVEL’S THE THING

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Available Fall 2026 exclusively at Target)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY CAPTAIN AMERICA BATTLE-REACT SHIELD

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

DOCTOR DOOM DOOMGLOW BLASTER

(HASBRO | Ages 5 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

POWER-GLOW DOCTOR DOOM

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY ACTIONVERSE ACTION FIGURE 3-PACK

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Available Fall 2026 exclusively at Target)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY DOOMTECH ACTION SET

(HASBRO | Ages 5 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2026 exclusively at Walmart)

MARVEL ACTIONVERSE DUO OF DOOM 2-PACK

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $21.99 | Available Fall 2026 exclusively on Amazon)

DOCTOR DOOM POWER SURGE FX MASK

(HASBRO | Ages 5 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY ACTIONVERSE DOCTOR DOOM

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY ACTIONVERSE THOR

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY ACTIONVERSE MARVEL'S THE THING

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY TITAN SERIES CAPTAIN AMERICA

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY TITAN SERIES THOR

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY TITAN SERIES DOCTOR DOOM

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY TITAN SERIES HUMAN TORCH

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY THOR RUMBLE STRIKE HAMMER

(HASBRO | Ages 5 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2026 exclusively at Target)

MARVEL TITAN SERIES DOCTOR DOOM

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $21.99 | Available Fall 2026 exclusively at Walmart)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY DOCTOR DOOM ACTION FX FIGURE

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY ACTIONVERSE MARVEL'S BEAST

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $10.99 | Available Fall 2026 at most major retailers)

MARVEL STUDIOS’ AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY TITAN SERIES, DOCTOR DOOM, CAPTAIN AMERICA, HUMAN TORCH

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 | Available Fall 2026 exclusively at Target)

More Marvel at SDCC 2026: