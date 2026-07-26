"Black Panther 3" Just Announced at SDCC 2026, With David Jonsson Set as the New Black Panther
"Sinners" director Ryan Coogler is back to direct the third installment in the franchise he put on the map.
Wakanda truly is forever, as a third Black Panther film was just announced at San Diego Comic-Con.
What's Happening:
- Black Panther 3 was just announced during Marvel Studios' epic Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
- Ryan Coogler, the director of both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be returning to direct the third installment.
- A release date for the film has also been set: December 15, 2028.
- While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever followed Letitia Wright's Shuri, who took on the mantle of the Black Panther following the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman – this film will instead see the crowning of a new Black Panther.
- The character of T'Challa's son, Toussaint, will be played by David Jonsson, an English actor who recently had a memorable role in Alien: Romulus.
- For context, here's a look at Toussaint in Wakanda Forever, who appeared as a child played by Divine Love Konadu-Sun.
- Wright will also be in the film, alongside a returning Winston Duke as M'Buku – who both appeared alongside Coogler at the Hall H panel.
- One last reveal was that the film will be shot in an IMAX format.
- Check out video of the reveal in Hall H:
More Marvel at SDCC 2026:
- Ghost Rider is making his way into the MCU, with Ryan Gosling set to star as Johnny Blaze in a new film coming in 2028.
- Attendees got a deeper look into Marvel's upcoming Midnight Universe, with new cover reveals, launch details, and insights from the line's creative team.
- Another day, another Marvel booth update. This time, the Latverian Witch costume was replaced with none other than Doctor Doom.
- Marvel's Next Big Thing panel delivered Hulk War, a Charles Soule-written Venom relaunch, the debut of the Midnight line, Mary Jane's next chapter, and a new Editor-in-Chief in Stephen Wacker.