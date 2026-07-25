Marvel Unveils New "Midnight Universe" Covers and October Launch Plans at San Diego Comic-Con
San Diego Comic-Con attendees got a deeper look into Marvel's upcoming Midnight Universe, with new cover reveals, launch details, and insights from the line's creative team.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel revealed new details about its upcoming Midnight Universe line during the Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
- Writers Jonathan Hickman, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and Benjamin Percy discussed their shared vision for the new horror-inspired comic line.
- Marvel unveiled the second issue covers for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight X-Men, along with additional variant covers.
- Panel attendees received an exclusive black-and-white Midnight Universe ashcan preview, which will be available at local comic shops in the future.
- Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1, and Midnight X-Men #1 will all launch together on October 7 as the only new Marvel comics released that day.
- The Midnight Universe will introduce a new recurring variant cover program with standardized A–E cover labels to simplify collecting.
- The main covers for the series will feature a new Cloaked Cover design that hides the full artwork until readers open the comic.
- The newly revealed issue #2 covers tease major story developments, including Iceman's new form and Peter Parker's monstrous transformation.
- Take a look at the covers and release dates below! New reveals will be marked with *.
Midnight Spider-Man #1
Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson
Art by Scietronc
On Sale: October 7
Cover A: Steve Beach Regular Cover
Cover B: Ryan Stegman Midnight Bloodbath Variant
Cover C: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Variant
Cover D: Skan Midnight Horror Homage Variant
Cover E: Jeehyung Lee Midnight Gallery Variant
Cover F: Clayton Crain 3-Part Connecting Variant
Cover G: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Virgin Variant
*Cover H: Eric Canete Variant
Cover I: Inhyuk Lee Variant
Cover J: Inhyuk Lee Virgin Variant
Midnight Fantastic Four #1
Written by Benjamin Percy
Art by Kev Walker
On Sale: October 7
Cover A: Kev Walker Regular Cover
Cover B: Ryan Stegman Midnight Bloodbath Variant
Cover C: Ben Harvey Midnight Special Variant
Cover D: E.M. Gist Midnight Horror Homage Variant
Cover E: Jeehyung Lee Midnight Gallery Variant
Cover F: Clayton Crain 3-Part Connecting Variant
Cover G: Ben Harvey Midnight Special Virgin Variant
Cover H: Leinil Francis Yu Variant
Cover I: Rafael Albuquerque Variant
Cover J: Rafael Albuquerque Virgin Variant
Midnight X-Men #1
Written by Jonathan Hickman
Art by Matteo Della Fonte
On Sale: October 7
Cover A: Dike Ruan Regular Cover
Cover B: Ryan Stegman Midnight Bloodbath Variant
*Cover C: Skan Midnight Special Variant
Cover D: Björn Barends Midnight Horror Homage Variant
Cover E: Jeehyung Lee Midnight Gallery Variant
Cover F: Clayton Crain 3-Part Connecting Variant
Cover G: Skan Midnight Special Virgin Variant
Cover H: Alessandro Cappuccio Variant
Cover I: Ito Variant
Cover J: Ito Virgin Variant
Midnight Spider-Man #2
Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson
Art by Scietronc
On Sale: November 18
*Cover A: Steve Beach Regular Cover
*Cover C: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Variant
Cover F: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Virgin Variant
Midnight Fantastic Four #2
Written by Benjamin Percy
Art by Kev Walker
On Sale: November 18
*Cover A: Kev Walker Regular Cover
Midnight X-Men #2
Written by Jonathan Hickman
Art by Matteo Della Fonte
On Sale: November 18
*Cover A: Dike Ruan Regular Cover
*Cover C: Skan Midnight Special Variant
Cover G: Skan Midnight Special Virgin Variant
More Marvel:
- Right now at San Diego Comic-Con, there is a ton of superhero action to look forward to!
- While tomorrow’s Hall H panel is sure to bring in tons of amazing announcements, we already have exciting news from Marvel’s Wolverine, MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls, Marvel Rivals, hints about Avengers: Doomsday and more!
- Stay tuned for more updates.
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