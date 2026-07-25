Marvel Unveils New "Midnight Universe" Covers and October Launch Plans at San Diego Comic-Con

Are you ready for midnight?

San Diego Comic-Con attendees got a deeper look into Marvel's upcoming Midnight Universe, with new cover reveals, launch details, and insights from the line's creative team.

What’s Happening:

Marvel revealed new details about its upcoming Midnight Universe line during the Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Writers Jonathan Hickman, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and Benjamin Percy discussed their shared vision for the new horror-inspired comic line.

Marvel unveiled the second issue covers for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight X-Men, along with additional variant covers.

Panel attendees received an exclusive black-and-white Midnight Universe ashcan preview, which will be available at local comic shops in the future.

Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1, and Midnight X-Men #1 will all launch together on October 7 as the only new Marvel comics released that day.

The Midnight Universe will introduce a new recurring variant cover program with standardized A–E cover labels to simplify collecting.

The main covers for the series will feature a new Cloaked Cover design that hides the full artwork until readers open the comic.

The newly revealed issue #2 covers tease major story developments, including Iceman's new form and Peter Parker's monstrous transformation.

Take a look at the covers and release dates below! New reveals will be marked with *.

Midnight Spider-Man #1

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Scietronc

On Sale: October 7

Cover A: Steve Beach Regular Cover

Cover B: Ryan Stegman Midnight Bloodbath Variant

Cover C: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Variant

Cover D: Skan Midnight Horror Homage Variant

Cover E: Jeehyung Lee Midnight Gallery Variant

Cover F: Clayton Crain 3-Part Connecting Variant

Cover G: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Virgin Variant

*Cover H: Eric Canete Variant

Cover I: Inhyuk Lee Variant

Cover J: Inhyuk Lee Virgin Variant

Midnight Fantastic Four #1

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Kev Walker

On Sale: October 7

Cover A: Kev Walker Regular Cover

Cover B: Ryan Stegman Midnight Bloodbath Variant

Cover C: Ben Harvey Midnight Special Variant

Cover D: E.M. Gist Midnight Horror Homage Variant

Cover E: Jeehyung Lee Midnight Gallery Variant

Cover F: Clayton Crain 3-Part Connecting Variant

Cover G: Ben Harvey Midnight Special Virgin Variant

Cover H: Leinil Francis Yu Variant

Cover I: Rafael Albuquerque Variant

Cover J: Rafael Albuquerque Virgin Variant

Midnight X-Men #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Della Fonte

On Sale: October 7

Cover A: Dike Ruan Regular Cover

Cover B: Ryan Stegman Midnight Bloodbath Variant

*Cover C: Skan Midnight Special Variant

Cover D: Björn Barends Midnight Horror Homage Variant

Cover E: Jeehyung Lee Midnight Gallery Variant

Cover F: Clayton Crain 3-Part Connecting Variant

Cover G: Skan Midnight Special Virgin Variant

Cover H: Alessandro Cappuccio Variant

Cover I: Ito Variant

Cover J: Ito Virgin Variant

Midnight Spider-Man #2

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Scietronc

On Sale: November 18

*Cover A: Steve Beach Regular Cover

*Cover C: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Variant

Cover F: Peach Momoko Midnight Special Virgin Variant

Midnight Fantastic Four #2

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Kev Walker

On Sale: November 18

*Cover A: Kev Walker Regular Cover

Midnight X-Men #2

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Della Fonte

On Sale: November 18

*Cover A: Dike Ruan Regular Cover

*Cover C: Skan Midnight Special Variant

Cover G: Skan Midnight Special Virgin Variant

More Marvel:

Right now at San Diego Comic-Con, there is a ton of superhero action to look forward to!

While tomorrow’s Hall H panel is sure to bring in tons of amazing announcements, we already have exciting news from Marvel’s Wolverine, MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls, Marvel Rivals, hints about Avengers: Doomsday and more!

Stay tuned for more updates.

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