San Diego Comic-Con "Futurama" Panel Reveals Season 14 Trailer, Details, and Fun Panel Read
New specials are also on the horizon
San Diego Comic-Con was the home of a special panel celebrating the hit animated series, Futurama, revealing the trailer for the upcoming season and new specials on the horizon along with a fun table read.
What's Happening:
- Earlier at San Diego Comic-Con, Hulu unveiled the trailer for the upcoming 14th season of the hit animated series, Futurama during a special panel that featured creator Matt Groening, showrunner and head writer David X. Cohen and more cast and crew.
- The news was also revealed that Hulu has greenlit three extended length Futurama specials, which are currently in production. The first of the three specials will be Xmas themed and will launch in 2027.
- Additional details regarding the specials are expected in the future.
- The Futurama ‘XXXL-sized’ specials will join Hulu's extensive adult animation offerings alongside other hit titles, including Family Guy, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, King of the Hill, and the upcoming Hulu Exclusive Bob’s Burger’s Holiday Short which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con and new series Deano.
- The panel also gave insight to one of the new episodes that fans can expect to see that will see the world of Futurama crossover with another Matt Groening series, Disenchantment, which is reportedly written by Josh Weinstein and directed by Andrew Han.
- For more fun from the show and the panel, you can check out a fun table read that happened during today's event. John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil Lamar, and others took the stage to go through some favorite and familiar voices.
- The new season will feature all those cast members, along with Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, David Herman and others.
- Check out the table read moment in the video below.
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