Belchers in a Blizzard: "Bob's Burgers" to Debut Special Holiday Short Later This Year on Hulu
"On the Fort Day of Christmas" will stream later this year on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+
Bob's Burgers is getting festive, as a special holiday short will arrive on Hulu later this year!
What's Happening:
- Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard revealed during the Bob's Burgers panel at San Diego Comic-Con today the news of a new holiday short stemming from the popular series.
- Set to be called, “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” this holiday short will premiere later this year exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
- In “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids — a record-breaking Christmas snow fort.
- Bouchard was joined on the panel by stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and supervising director Bernard Derriman.
- Meanwhile, Season 17 of Bob’s Burgers will premiere on Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Fans have a lot more Bob's Burgers in store for them, as the show has been renewed through Season 19 in 2028-2029.
- The show centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community.
More Disney TV News at SDCC 2026:
- X-Men '97's SDCC panel had it all: Cal Dodd's chaotic Wolverine audition story, Age of Apocalypse's animated series origins, and a surprise clip from Season 3.
- Just a month after the debut of Adventure Time: Side Quests, we've learned that the spinoff series will be returning for a second season.
- A piece of lost Star Wars media is going to have a presence at the Lucas Museum, as voice actor Seth Green announces a Star Wars Detours exhibit at SDCC 2026.
- The premiere date for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was unveiled in a star-studded panel at SDCC 2026.
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