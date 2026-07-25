Belchers in a Blizzard: "Bob's Burgers" to Debut Special Holiday Short Later This Year on Hulu

Bob's Burgers is getting festive, as a special holiday short will arrive on Hulu later this year!

What's Happening:

Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard revealed during the Bob's Burgers panel at San Diego Comic-Con today the news of a new holiday short stemming from the popular series.

Set to be called, “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” this holiday short will premiere later this year exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

In “ On the Fort Day of Christmas ,” a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids — a record-breaking Christmas snow fort.

Bouchard was joined on the panel by stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and supervising director Bernard Derriman.

Meanwhile, Season 17 of Bob’s Burgers will premiere on Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Fans have a lot more Bob's Burgers in store for them, as the show has been renewed through Season 19 in 2028-2029.