DC-Inspired Designs Take the Spotlight at 2026 Her Universe Fashion Show During San Diego Comic-Con
Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott hosted the DC-inspired geek couture showcase as Sean Quinn and Ren Wilkinson claimed the night's top awards.
The 12th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show returned to San Diego Comic-Con, celebrating DC's iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains with an evening of original geek couture, live performances, and immersive fan experiences.
What's Happening:
- Hosted by Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein and Broadway star Michael James Scott, the event blended fashion week-style runway presentations with fandom-inspired entertainment.
- Eckstein opened the show with a live fashion transformation, beginning in a blank white outfit before artists painted it into a custom DC-inspired couture look.
- Throughout the evening, Eckstein debuted three custom looks celebrating the creativity and community that have defined the Her Universe Fashion Show for more than a decade.
- Michael James Scott performed Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" and his original song "Brighter," accompanied by choreography from Anna White and a cast of dancers while wearing four custom metalwork-inspired fashion looks.
- The pre-show lobby experience featured oversized comic book panels, interactive photo opportunities, displays celebrating DC fandom, and adoptable dogs. Best Friends Animal Society presented "Krypto's Corner," offering adoptable puppies through Paws of Coronado to promote pet adoption.
- Streetwear inspired by DC characters and created by past Her Universe Fashion Show winners Candice Miller, Vivien Lee, and Rachel Petterson was also showcased in the lobby.
- Designers from across the United States and Canada competed for cash prizes and the opportunity to collaborate with Her Universe on a future fashion collection. For the first time, every finalist was challenged to create couture inspired exclusively by DC's Super Heroes and Super-Villains.
- The judging panel included Marc Malkin, Symantha Perrera, Frankey Smith, and 2025 winners Lynleigh Sato and Caitlin Beards.
- Sean Quinn of Santa Clarita, California won the Judges Award for his design, "Jokes on You."
- Ren Wilkinson of Midlothian, Virginia earned the Audience Award for the design, "The Beast Within."
- Fans can continue voting for the Her Universe Fan Spotlight Award at the Her Universe booth throughout San Diego Comic-Con, with the winner to be announced after the convention.
- The production was led by Dream Three Productions, combining Broadway-caliber staging, runway lighting, projection effects, and live music to bring the DC-inspired designs to life.
- Ashley Eckstein's custom looks were designed by Andrew MacLaine, the first-ever Her Universe Fashion Show winner, with assistance from Hannah Kent.
- Event footage will be available to stream exclusively on the Her Universe YouTube channel next week.
- Be sure to follow our SDCC 2026 tag for continuing coverage throughout the weekend!
More from SDCC 2026:
- New episodes of Futurama are on the way, as SDCC played host to the reveal of the 14th season trailer alongside a fun table read featuring much of the cast.
- X-Men '97's SDCC panel had it all: Cal Dodd's chaotic Wolverine audition story, Age of Apocalypse's animated series origins, and a surprise clip from Season 3.
- From X-Wing Academy to a Phineas and Ferb crossover, here's everything Star Wars announced during Mad Cave Studios and Lucasfilm Publishing's panel at SDCC 2026.
- Hulu's Animayhem brand has taken over the Gaslamp District during SDCC 2026, bringing two adult animated favorites to life.
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