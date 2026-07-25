Inside Basic Fun!'s SDCC 2026 Booth: D&D Questers, Care Bears, LPS, and Stretch Armstrong

Basic Fun!'s San Diego Comic-Con booth this year felt like four toy aisles stitched together — a Dungeons & Dragons dungeon crawl, a Care Bears cloud kingdom (now with a Hogwarts wing), the newly rebuilt World of Littlest Pet Shop, and a wall of stretchy, muscle-bound Stretch Armstrongs, capped off by a row of working Arcade1Up cabinets that had kids lined up for the entire show.

Dungeons & Dragons Questers

The biggest new swing at the booth was Dungeons & Dragons Questers, Basic Fun!'s first toy line built on its new license with Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast. It's aimed at kids 5–8 and designed as a no-rulebook on-ramp to D&D: buildable, mix-and-match blind-capsule figures split across three scales — Creatures, Adventurers, and Monsters — each with a D20 die, a quest card, and a story starter tucked inside. Basic Fun! is chasing the 184 million people who already play D&D, many of them parents looking to hand the hobby down to their kids.

Creature Figures Assortment

The D&D Questers 1.75-Inch Creature Figures Assortment is the entry point: a blind capsule with one collectible creature, a quest card, a story starter/checklist, a rollable D20, and surprise accessories. Ages 4+, SRP $7.99 at Target, arriving at Amazon and Walmart.com in August.

Adventurer Characters Assortment

Step up to the 3.75-Inch Adventurer Characters Assortment, and you get a snap-together buildable hero with accessories, a quest card, a story starter, and a D20 die — built to mix and match with the Creatures and Monsters lines. Ages 4+, SRP $14.99 at Target (mid-July), Amazon and Walmart.com (August).

Dragon Egg Capsules Assortment

The showstopper of the case was the Dragon Egg Capsules Assortment — break-apart eggs hiding one of three 5-inch buildable dragons: the fiery Red Dragon (the Destroyer), the metallic Gold Dragon (the Ancient), or the shadowy Black Dragon (the Corruptor), each with its own monster card, quest starter, D20 die, and collector stickers. Ages 4+, SRP $19.99 at Target (mid-July), Amazon and Walmart.com (August).

Care Bears

Basic Fun! is leaning hard into Care Bears nostalgia this year, with three new blind-box plush lines and a Harry Potter crossover sharing the case.

Cutie Companions

Care Bears Cutie Companions is a limited-edition blind box collection dressing six fan-favorite bears as their animal soulmates — soft like a lamb, brave like a bunny, wise like a frog, peaceful like a panda. You won't know which companion you're getting until you pop the box. Ages 4+, SRP $12.99 at Target and Walmart.

Caring Cuties

Care Bears Caring Cuties are expressive, vinyl-faced blind-box plush danglers serving six different moods — Cheer, Funshine, Grumpy, Bedtime, Share, and Good Luck Bear — each finished with a ribbon and metal clip for bags, belts, and water bottles. Ages 4+, SRP $12.99 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Sugar Cuties

Care Bears Sugar Cuties take the same blind-box dangler format and add scent — each 6-inch bear is cotton-candy scented with bold pom-pom ears. Ages 4+, SRP $12.99 at Walmart.

Harry Potter x Care Bears

The Harry Potter x Care Bears crossover is timed to Harry Potter's 25th anniversary. The 12-inch Plush Hoodie Assortment dresses four bears in full house regalia — Gryffindor Tenderheart, Hufflepuff Love-a-Lot, Ravenclaw Wish, and Slytherin Grumpy — complete with mascot hoodies, house robes, and scarves, plus the 25th-anniversary logo on each paw. Ages 4+, SRP $17.99 on Amazon and Walmart. A smaller 8-inch House Bear line repeats the four houses in a simpler robe-and-scarf-and-crest design for $9.99, also on Amazon and Walmart. Also be on the lookout for a box set featuring four bears in house color robes.

Littlest Pet Shop

Littlest Pet Shop is getting its biggest expansion since its 2024 relaunch: a new World of LPS built around four habitats — Glam Glacier, Cyberpet City, Furrytail Forest, and Pawsville Plaza — plus its first-ever creator collaboration. Like Nastya, the YouTube creator with more than 450 million subscribers across her channels, designed her own line of bobblin' pet figures inspired by her real-life dog Like and cat Cookie. The full collection hits major retailers starting in August.

LPS x Like Nastya

In the World of LPS, Nastya runs her own boutique in Pawsville Plaza. The Besties Bag Charm sets pair two LPS pets with beads, thread, and charms for DIY accessories ($9.99 at Walmart), while LPS x Like Nastya Pet Surprise blind boxes reveal a bobblin' pet with indigo eyes — a detail unique to the collab — plus an accessory and collector card, for $4.99 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

World of LPS: Series 6

On the classic side, Littlest Pet Shop Pet Surprise Series 6 adds 18 new bobblin' pets across the four habitats, including a Basset Hound puppy, a Rat, a Seal, a Moth, and a koala Chase Pet, each with a compact accessory and DIY gem stickers. Available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Basic Fun! also teased a “sugar and spice” set landing later this year.

Stretch Armstrong

Stretch Armstrong is back in reimagined form — comic-book-sculpted muscles, a smirk daring you to test his limits, and the same stretch-and-snap-back play from the original toy. Alongside the classic gold version, the booth had color variants like a red “Sac-Man” and a translucent “X-Ray” figure on display. Ages 4+, SRP $18.99 at Amazon and Target.

Box Life!

New to Basic Fun!'s portfolio is Box Life!, an umbrella brand for globally loved collectible characters — Cinnamoroll, Butterbear, Maltese, and more — bundled under one blind-box destination for fans who collect across multiple properties. Ages 8+, SRP $9.99–$14.99 at Target.

Arcade1Up

For the home gamer, Arcade1Up brought its “Arcade1Up Experience” — a full row of premium, full-size arcade cabinets with QR codes explaining the history behind each game.

Sonic the Hedgehog Supreme Home Arcade Machine

The Sonic the Hedgehog™ Supreme Home Arcade Machine packs four classic SEGA titles — Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, and Sonic 3D Blast — into a 67-inch cabinet with a 19-inch display, dual joysticks, and a light-up marquee. It was easily the most popular machine on the floor; I had to wait behind a line of kids to get this shot. Ages 14+, SRP $599.99 at Costco.

Coming Fall 2026

Three more Supreme cabinets are on the way this fall: the PAC-MAN Supreme Home Arcade Machine with 14 classic Bandai Namco titles and Wi-Fi leaderboards ($649.99, at Sam's Club), the Street Fighter II Supreme Arcade Machine with Wi-Fi online multiplayer ($649.99, Sam's Club), and the driving-focused OutRun Supreme Arcade Machine with a steering wheel and pedals ($629.99, Costco). All three were playable on the show floor.

Basic Fun!'s pitch this year was pretty clear: give longtime collectors a reason to come back (Care Bears, Stretch Armstrong, LPS, Box Life) while building something new enough to hook a five-year-old (D&D Questers). Judging by the line at the Sonic cabinet and the crowd around the Care Bears wall, it's working on both fronts. Most of what's above lands between now and this fall.

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