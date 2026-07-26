Ryan Gosling to Star as "Ghost Rider" in New MCU Film Set for 2028

The news was announced to a packed arena of Marvel fans at San Diego Comic-Con's iconic Hall H.

Ghost Rider is making his way into the MCU, with Ryan Gosling set to star as Johnny Blaze in a new film coming in 2028.

What's Happening:

Just announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Ryan Gosling is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a new take on Ghost Rider.

The film, which is set to be released in 2028, will be directed by Shawn Levy.

This will serve as a reuniting for the duo, who are collaborating on next year's Star Wars: Starfighter.

Gosling appeared on stage at SDCC to thunderous applause from the crowd, as you can see in the video below.

Ghost Rider enters the MCU 🔥



Ryan Gosling will star in Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/MR2HJww2Wg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Ghost Rider was last brought to life on the big screen by Nicholas Cage in the 2007 film and its 2012 sequel, both of which were critically panned.

The character then went on to appear in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD on ABC, where he was portrayed by Gabriel Luna as the Robbie Reyes version of the comic book character.

More Marvel at SDCC 2026: