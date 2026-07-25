Hasbro's Marvel Legends SDCC Panel Delivers a New Magic: The Gathering Wave, Symbiote Spider-Man, and a Long-Awaited Sentinel

Plus first looks at Mole Man, Earth X Captain America, and a tease of new Avengers: Doomsday reveals.

Hasbro brought its annual Marvel Legends panel back to San Diego Comic-Con, packing the room with new figure reveals spanning a second wave of Magic: The Gathering crossovers, a black-suited addition to the Maximum Series, and a made-to-order Sentinel two decades in the making. The panel was hosted by marketing's Dan Yun, joined by Dwight Stall from Hasbro, plus Marvel’s Jesse Falcon along with Paul Meshreky, a key member of the Marvel Legends character-selection team making his first appearance at a San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering

Following last year's Spider-Man-themed collaboration with Magic: The Gathering, Hasbro is returning with a second wave built around characters considered "commanders" within the Magic community.

Leading the wave is Captain America (Avengers: Twilight), based on the grittier, more mature Twilight comic series, with the figure featuring an extra pair of glasses as an accessory.

Black Panther follows as the line's first super-articulated T'Challa figure, blending design elements from multiple eras: classic Wakandan weapons including a shield and vibranium spear, an earlier half-mask design, and a swappable Infinity Gauntlet inspired by 2015's Secret Wars. This version will be an Amazon exclusive in North America.

Malice, an evil-empowered version of Sue Storm, rounds out the wave with a colorway inspired by the Fantastic Four animated series and spiked, pointed costume details. The figure also debuts a new double pin-less knee joint, addressing long-standing fan complaints about wobbly knees on female Marvel Legends figures.

Closing out the reveal is Doctor Doom (2099), continuing the 2099 universe representation Hasbro started with last year's Hulk 2099 figure; the team singled out the accompanying Magic card art for Doom 2099 as a particular highlight of the set.

Doctor Doom 2099 and Captain America (Twilight) will be general retail releases, while Black Panther is an Amazon exclusive in North America and Malice is a Fan Channel/Amazon exclusive. Pre-orders for the wave go live August 13th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Maximum Series: Symbiote Spider-Man

The Maximum Series' next figure is a black-suited Symbiote Spider-Man, built on the same hyper-articulated body fans responded to with the line's earlier blue-suited release, complete with toe articulation. New additions include a web-shooter backpack and an oversized, sculpted web accessory used to suspend a separately sold Peter Parker figure in a diorama display. That Peter Parker portrait comes with a deliberately worn-out expression — five o'clock shadow and under-eye bags included — along with extra accessories, including a sonic cannon tied to the story of Peter tracking down and capturing the symbiote. Pre-orders open August 1st, aka Spider-Man Day.

Mole Man & the Moloids

Hasbro also revealed a villain wave built around Mole Man and his Moloids. The set includes two distinct Moloid sculpts with substantial articulation and several interchangeable heads offering a range of expressions, reflecting Mole Man's comic-book backstory as an outcast who found sympathy among his subterranean followers. Pre-orders for Mole Man and the Moloids open July 29th.

Digital Reveals: Elsa Bloodstone, Earth X Captain America & Acroyear

Rounding out the fall lineup, Hasbro showed digital renders of three additional figures without final in-hand photography.

Elsa Bloodstone returns to the line for the first time since an earlier release, now with updated articulation and a costume drawing from her design in the Nextwave comic series, along with improved inkjet face decoration technology for a more refined paint application.

Earth X Captain America, based on Alex Ross's design from the Earth X series, is an entirely new sculpt. The team noted that during development, a vendor mistakenly "cleaned up" the sculpted battle scars on the figure's body, believing them to be a file error; Hasbro had the scarring restored, as the weathered look was intentional to the Earth X design.

The final reveal was Acroyear, framed as the first figure from a larger corner of the Marvel Universe Hasbro hopes to expand into if fan response is strong. The figure comes with a sword accessory.

The panel also screened the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, with the team teasing that new reveals tied to the footage will be shown at the Hasbro booth Sunday morning, following Marvel Studios' larger Hall H presentation on Saturday.

Marvel Games (Rebranded from GameVerse)

Hasbro's Capcom-inspired fighting game figure line, previously branded GameVerse, has been renamed Marvel Games.

The first new two-pack pairs Wolverine and Psylocke in alternate in-game player costumes: Wolverine in a Brazil-inspired yellow-and-green colorway with a new expression and bone claws, and Psylocke in a bright pink costume with her red facial marking moved to the left side of her face for a comic-accurate look. Despite not carrying a sword in the game itself, this Psylocke includes her psychic sword accessory for added playability. The set will be a Fan Channel/Amazon exclusive arriving this fall, with pre-order timing to be announced via Hasbro Pulse.

Gargantos returns as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in a new marbled colorway, with further details to come.

The team also revealed a new Iron Man, releasing alongside a Spiral figure, featuring an entirely new sculpt and bulkier proportions based on his appearance in the game, replacing the modular Iron Man armor mold used in past releases. The two-pack includes new blast effects and additional swappable parts, and will be a Fan Channel/Amazon exclusive. Pre-orders open August 27th at 1:00 p.m.



Hasbro confirmed additional Marvel vs. Capcom-inspired characters and figures are planned for the coming year.

Closing out the Marvel Games lineup is an 11-inch Sentinel, the panel's made-to-order reveal. The design traces back to an unproduced Marvel vs. Capcom-inspired Toy Biz prototype from decades ago that never made it to store shelves. The modern figure ships with roughly 11 accessories, including swappable rocket-punch and extendo-punch hands, an alternate head effect for fire or laser breath, interchangeable pointing, open, and fist hands, opening shoulder cones that reveal an internal energy core, and articulated toes.

Sentinel is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, with pre-orders closing September 7th. Attendees who visit the Hasbro booth during the show can also pick up a limited-edition Sentinel poster featuring artwork by Stevie and Alan, which includes a QR code linking directly to the pre-order page. A copy was given to attendees at the panel.

Q&A Highlights

During the audience Q&A, the panel confirmed X-Men '97 figures will continue "for a long, long time," noting the toy team has already received a Season 3 preview from the show's developers.

On the Magic: The Gathering partnership, the team confirmed additional waves are planned, including an upcoming set featuring newly designed reinterpretations of Marvel characters rather than art pulled directly from existing Magic cards.

On vehicles, the team acknowledged strong fan interest in items like the Blackbird and Quinjet, but cited cost and scale as ongoing obstacles for team-based vehicles; motorcycles and drones remain more feasible in the near term, and the team floated the idea of a smaller-scale "pocket" vehicle concept as a possible future direction, without confirming plans.

The team also said it's open to including more standalone character heads in existing figure packs, letting customizers build new characters without a full release. Additional teases included more Max Series figures built around X-Men characters, continued interest in expanding the monster and western-themed figure category following last year's Phantom Rider and Werewolf by Night, and an acknowledgment that Golden Age-era Marvel Legends (so far limited to Captain America, Bucky, Red Skull, and Sub-Mariner) are due for more entries. The team also confirmed ongoing plans to fill out team-based lines like the Marauders and New Mutants/Liberation Force, citing the popularity of X-Men '97 as a driving factor.

The panel wrapped with a tease without context, a piece from a figure in development. Lots of guesses were thrown out from the audience, including Mr. Fantastic, Serpentina, and Stingray. The team didn’t confirm nor deny any of the speculation, so only time will tell what this means.