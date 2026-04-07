"Thunderbolts*" and "Beef" Writers Re-Team For Marvel Studios' "X-Men" Movie
"Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin and "The Bear" showrunner Joanna Calo are once more working with director Jake Scheier.
The MCU's first official X-Men movie has gotten a couple of new writers, both veterans of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, along with acclaimed series like Beef and The Bear.
What's Happening:
- In an interview with Collider promoting Season 2 of the Netflix series Beef, the director of the new X-Men movie, Jake Schreier, revealed writers Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo are currently working on the latest draft of the film's screenplay.
- Lin is the creator of the Emmy-winning Beef, which Schreier has directed episodes for in both seasons, while Calo was a writer on Beef Season 1 before moving over to another Emmy-winning series, The Bear, as co-showrunner and writer since that show began.
- Schreier, Lin and Calo also all worked together on the Schreier directed Thunderbolts*, with Lin and Calo both contributing to the script through its many iterations - though ultimately only Calo was credited for the screenplay, alongside Eric Pearson.
- Lin and Calo are collaborating on X-Men, and Schreier said of their work, "They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again."
- The director also told Collider, regarding their approach to the material, "When you go back and read X-Men [comics], there's ideology but also interpersonal drama, almost of a soap opera quality. Having writers who understand both how to drive ideology from personal stakes, if we get that right, that's what will feel most honest to what X-Men can be."
- Previous writers on X-Men have included Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t), Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Zach Dean (Fast X).
- Though Marvel Studios finally was able to use the X-Men characters following Disney buying 20th Century Fox, the longtime holders of the X-Men film rights, they have taken their time fully relaunching the property. The concept of mutants was brought into the MCU in Ms. Marvel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while actors who played the X-Men in the Fox films like Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer, and Hugh Jackman reprised their roles -- or multiverse versions of them at least -- in films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine.
- While Stewart and Grammer will be joined by their Fox era costars James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Ian McKellen and Rebecca Romijn in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, Scheier's movie is expected to introduce a new version of the beloved team played by a brand new cast.
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