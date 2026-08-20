Marvel’s Venom Origin Story Gets a New Perspective in "VENOM: POV"

Venom is turning the pages back to the beginning, but this time, fans will experience one of Marvel’s most iconic origin stories through the eyes of the symbiote itself. The classic Amazing Spider-Man saga that introduced Venom is getting a fresh perspective in an upcoming limited series that promises to explore the events that transformed Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote into one of Spider-Man’s most formidable foes.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has announced VENOM: POV, a five-issue limited series arriving in December. Written by Ryan Stegman, who will also provide the series’ main covers, and illustrated by Carlos Gomez, the new series will revisit Venom’s earliest appearances in Amazing Spider-Man while retelling the story entirely from the symbiote’s point of view.

For longtime Marvel readers, the premise offers an opportunity to revisit familiar moments from an entirely different angle. Rather than following Peter Parker, the series will place the symbiote at the center of the story, giving readers a closer look at its experiences, motivations and perspective as it encounters Spider-Man and ultimately bonds with Eddie Brock.

The story begins before Venom became the lethal protector fans know today. Eddie Brock is a disgraced reporter seeking revenge against Spider-Man, while the alien symbiote has been rejected by Peter Parker after its own complicated history with the hero. Their paths eventually cross, creating the unlikely partnership that would become Venom.

This time, however, readers will get to hear that story from the symbiote itself.

The original Venom saga remains one of the most significant chapters in Spider-Man history. What began as the mysterious black costume eventually evolved into the arrival of a character who could match Spider-Man physically, knew Peter’s secret identity, and possessed a deeply personal grudge against him.

VENOM: POV will revisit those foundational events while potentially filling in some of the gaps surrounding Eddie and the symbiote. By shifting the narrative perspective, Marvel can explore moments that readers have seen before while offering new context for what the symbiote was thinking and experiencing throughout the story.

Stegman, who has extensive experience working with the character, said the original story was particularly exciting for fans of his generation but also left questions about Eddie that deserved further exploration. With VENOM: POV, he now has the opportunity to return to that material and dig deeper into the character behind the symbiote.

The creative team is also well suited to a story centered on Venom. Stegman has become closely associated with the symbiote through his work on Marvel's Venom comics, while Gomez brings a dynamic visual style to the project that should allow the series to put a fresh spin on some very familiar imagery.

The five-issue limited series promises to be more than a simple retelling. By placing Venom at the center of the narrative, VENOM: POV can explore the symbiote's motivations and its relationship with both Eddie Brock and Spider-Man in ways the original story could not.

For fans who have followed Venom from his earliest appearances to his evolution into one of Marvel's most popular characters, the series offers a chance to return to where it all began. The story may be familiar, but from Venom's point of view, there could be plenty of surprises waiting beneath the surface.

VENOM: POV launches in December, with more details about the five-issue limited series expected from Marvel in the months ahead.

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