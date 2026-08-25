Avengers Endgame Encore Drops New Trailer, Tickets Now On Sale
Get ready to go back to the Endgame.
Any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday, but before we get to the next adventure, we need to look back and where the franchise has been.
What's Happening:
- Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to hit theaters September 25.
- A trailer for the re-release is here that celebrates the nostalgia of the film's original release, while also promising the Encore will also provide something new, just dropped.
- A "first look" at Avengers: Doomsday is promised, that may well be enough to get many MCU fans back in the theater.
- While its unknown exactly what form the first look will take, it's likely to be part of a post-credits scene, something the original release of Avengers: Endgame famously didn't have.
- The trailer above includes a line from Tony Stark regarding messing with time, which does appear to play directly into Doom's motives in the upcoming film.
- Tickets for Avengers: Endgame Encore are now available.
More MCU News:
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently overtook Avengers: Endgame as the second highest grossing box office film in domestic history. A record the film may get back following the Encore release.
- A new MCU podcast leading up to Avengers: Doomsday will debut later this week.
- Check out the latest look at Doomsday which debuted earlier this month at D23.