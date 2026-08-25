Avengers Endgame Encore Drops New Trailer, Tickets Now On Sale

Any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday, but before we get to the next adventure, we need to look back and where the franchise has been.

What's Happening:

Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to hit theaters September 25.

A trailer for the re-release is here that celebrates the nostalgia of the film's original release, while also promising the Encore will also provide something new, just dropped.

A "first look" at Avengers: Doomsday is promised, that may well be enough to get many MCU fans back in the theater.

While its unknown exactly what form the first look will take, it's likely to be part of a post-credits scene, something the original release of Avengers: Endgame famously didn't have.

The trailer above includes a line from Tony Stark regarding messing with time, which does appear to play directly into Doom's motives in the upcoming film.

Tickets for Avengers: Endgame Encore are now available.

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