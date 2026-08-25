Avengers Endgame Encore Drops New Trailer, Tickets Now On Sale

Get ready to go back to the Endgame.

Any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday, but before we get to the next adventure, we need to look back and where the franchise has been.

What's Happening:

  • Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to hit theaters September 25.
  • A trailer for the re-release is here that celebrates the nostalgia of the film's original release, while also promising the Encore will also provide something new, just dropped.
  • A "first look" at Avengers: Doomsday is promised, that may well be enough to get many MCU fans back in the theater.


  • While its unknown exactly what form the first look will take, it's likely to be part of a post-credits scene, something the original release of Avengers: Endgame famously didn't have.
  • The trailer above includes a line from Tony Stark regarding messing with time, which does appear to play directly into Doom's motives in the upcoming film.
  • Tickets for Avengers: Endgame Encore are now available.

More MCU News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey