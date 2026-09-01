Noah Jupe Joins "Avengers: Secret Wars" in Undisclosed Key Role

The actor's role will reportedly be key to the story of "Avengers: Secret Wars"

With all the hype around Avengers: Doomsday, you might be forgiven for forgetting that film will have a follow-up next year with Avengers: Secret Wars – which has just gained a new cast member.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that actor Noah Jupe has joined the cast of next year's Avengers: Secret Wars in an undisclosed role.

Now while details on Jupe's role are scarce, it is expected to play a key part in the story of Secret Wars.

Jupe is perhaps best known for his role in Hamnet, as well as appearing alongside Marvel alum Tom Hiddleston in season 2 of The Night Manager.

He also appeared in the West End’s Romeo & Juliet alongside Sadie Sink, who made her Marvel debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Set for release on December 17, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as the follow-up to this year's highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

With that, it will also be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and will feature a slew of returning characters from the MCU, X-Men universe and beyond.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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