Noah Jupe Joins "Avengers: Secret Wars" in Undisclosed Key Role
The actor's role will reportedly be key to the story of "Avengers: Secret Wars"
With all the hype around Avengers: Doomsday, you might be forgiven for forgetting that film will have a follow-up next year with Avengers: Secret Wars – which has just gained a new cast member.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that actor Noah Jupe has joined the cast of next year's Avengers: Secret Wars in an undisclosed role.
- Now while details on Jupe's role are scarce, it is expected to play a key part in the story of Secret Wars.
- Jupe is perhaps best known for his role in Hamnet, as well as appearing alongside Marvel alum Tom Hiddleston in season 2 of The Night Manager.
- He also appeared in the West End’s Romeo & Juliet alongside Sadie Sink, who made her Marvel debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Set for release on December 17, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as the follow-up to this year's highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.
- With that, it will also be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and will feature a slew of returning characters from the MCU, X-Men universe and beyond.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- Freeform has unveiled this year's schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween – which includes the premiere of the new series Coven Academy.
- Fans can soon relive the retelling of Moana from the comfort of their own home, as the live-action remake is coming soon to Digital and Blu-ray.
- A special screening of 1998's The Parent Trap will be taking place aboard the Queen Mary, where they filmed some of the scenes.
- Pixar Animation Studios' latest film, Toy Story 5, is ready to make its Disney+ debut.