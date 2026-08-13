Disney Shares Release Date and First Look at Supernatural Teen Series "Coven Academy"

The new series will premiere in a unique fashion on Freeform in October.

Disney has shared a first look at their new supernatural teen series, Coven Academy, which will debut on Freeform in October.

What's Happening:

First announced last year, we're finally getting our first look at Coven Academy, which will premiere October 1 on Hulu, hitting Disney+ and Hulu the next day, October 2.

Hailing from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle, the series draws inspiration from ’90s teen dramas and supernatural classics including Dawson’s Creek, Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic, The Craft, and Charmed.

Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

The series stars: Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan



The series is intentionally designed to feel older and darker than traditional Disney Channel programming, incorporating more mature themes, contemporary music, practical effects, and a more cinematic visual style.

Coven Academy will be trying out a new release strategy aimed at appealing to those with shortened attention spans. The first season will consist of 21 "bite-sized chapters."

All episodes will be available on Disney+ and Hulu at once on October 2, while airing in weekly blocks on Freeform, premiering nine chapters on October 1, six on October 8, and the final six on October 15.

You can find out more about Coven Academy and see some first look images in this article from Teen Vogue .

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