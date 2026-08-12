FX Drops Hilarious Trailer for Second Season of Hit Comedy Series "Adults"

Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you’ll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else’s feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they’re too afraid to face head-on. It’s not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it’s that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.