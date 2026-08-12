FX Drops Hilarious Trailer for Second Season of Hit Comedy Series "Adults"
Following the special prequel season, the second season of "Adults" will premiere on August 27.
How do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? That's one of the many questions the group of friends will have to figure out in the upcoming second season of FX's Adults – which just dropped its official trailer.
What's Happening:
- Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, Adults is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship and family.
- Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you’ll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else’s feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they’re too afraid to face head-on. It’s not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it’s that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.
- Adults stars:
- Malik Elassal (Samir)
- Lucy Freyer (Billie)
- Jack Innanen (Paul Baker)
- Amita Rao (Issa)
- Owen Thiele (Anton)
- Several notable guest stars are joining the cast, including Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.
- The full second season will debut on Thursday, August 27 on FXX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
- The season was preceded by a special prequel episode which introduced the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker’s origin story. Be sure to check out Alex's recap of the prequel episode.
More Disney TV News:
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