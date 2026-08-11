"American Horror Story: 13" Takes Center Stage at PaleyFest NY
The stars of the milestone 13th season of the long-running FX anthology series will hit the stage this October at PaleyFest NY.
The lineup for the annual PaleyFest New York television festival has been announced, with Disney-produced TV represented by the landmark 13th season of American Horror Story.
What's Happening:
- Taking place from October 8–14, 2026 at The Paley Museum in New York, this year's PaleyFest will feature some of the biggest stars promoting favorite shows.
- Among those shows featured is American Horror Story: 13, the 13th season of the long-running anthology series.
- Specifically, the American Horror Story: 13 panel will take place on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will consist of an early screening of an episode followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology’s all-star thirteenth season.
- Those scheduled to be in attendance include:
- Sarah Paulson – “Cordelia Goode”
- Billie Lourd – “Mallory”
- Gabourey Sidibe – “Queenie”
- Leslie Grossman – “Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt
- Lou Eyrich – Co-Executive Producer
- Additional panelists will be announced closer to the event.
- Other non-Disney shows to be featured at PaleyFest this year include Dexter: Resurrection, Tulsa King, Marshals, The Gilded Age and The Diplomats.
- American Horror Story: 13, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu, streaming on Disney+ internationally.
- Returning regulars announced for the new season include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.
- They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly, who played JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
More Disney TV News:
- Disney+ and Hulu are bringing D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to fans in Anaheim and at home with select panels set to be streamed.
- Marking 25 years since the tragic day, Disney has revealed a slate of 9/11 memorial programming across ABC News, National Geographic, and more.
- A new deal will see some favorite iHeart Podcast titles available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting this weekend.
- A pilot has been ordered with the potential to bring EPCOT's Spaceship Earth to life as a Disney+ series.
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