"American Horror Story: 13" Takes Center Stage at PaleyFest NY

The stars of the milestone 13th season of the long-running FX anthology series will hit the stage this October at PaleyFest NY.

The lineup for the annual PaleyFest New York television festival has been announced, with Disney-produced TV represented by the landmark 13th season of American Horror Story.

What's Happening:

Taking place from October 8–14, 2026 at The Paley Museum in New York, this year's PaleyFest will feature some of the biggest stars promoting favorite shows.

Among those shows featured is American Horror Story: 13, the 13th season of the long-running anthology series.

Specifically, the American Horror Story: 13 panel will take place on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will consist of an early screening of an episode followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology’s all-star thirteenth season.

Those scheduled to be in attendance include: Sarah Paulson – “Cordelia Goode” Billie Lourd – “Mallory” Gabourey Sidibe – “Queenie” Leslie Grossman – “Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt Lou Eyrich – Co-Executive Producer

Additional panelists will be announced closer to the event.

Other non-Disney shows to be featured at PaleyFest this year include Dexter: Resurrection, Tulsa King, Marshals, The Gilded Age and The Diplomats.

American Horror Story: 13, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu, streaming on Disney+ internationally.

Returning regulars announced for the new season include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.

They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly, who played JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

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