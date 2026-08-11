"American Horror Story: 13" Takes Center Stage at PaleyFest NY

The stars of the milestone 13th season of the long-running FX anthology series will hit the stage this October at PaleyFest NY.

The lineup for the annual PaleyFest New York television festival has been announced, with Disney-produced TV represented by the landmark 13th season of American Horror Story.

What's Happening:

  • Taking place from October 8–14, 2026 at The Paley Museum in New York, this year's PaleyFest will feature some of the biggest stars promoting favorite shows.
  • Among those shows featured is American Horror Story: 13, the 13th season of the long-running anthology series.
  • Specifically, the American Horror Story: 13 panel will take place on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will consist of an early screening of an episode followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology’s all-star thirteenth season.
  • Those scheduled to be in attendance include:
    • Sarah Paulson – “Cordelia Goode”
    • Billie Lourd – “Mallory”
    • Gabourey Sidibe – “Queenie”
    • Leslie Grossman – “Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt
    • Lou Eyrich – Co-Executive Producer
  • Additional panelists will be announced closer to the event.
  • Other non-Disney shows to be featured at PaleyFest this year include Dexter: Resurrection, Tulsa King, Marshals, The Gilded Age and The Diplomats.
  • American Horror Story: 13, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu, streaming on Disney+ internationally.
  • Returning regulars announced for the new season include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.
  • They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly, who played JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now