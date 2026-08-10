Disney Reveals Slate of Programming Across Nat Geo and ABC News on 25th Anniversary of 9/11
The programming also includes a new National Geographic Docuseries
After a quarter century, Disney is looking back at the tragic events of September 11th, 2001 - working with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on content to help in an effort of education and remembrance as 100 million young Americans have no living memory of the horrific day.
What's Happening:
- It has been a quarter century since the tragic of events of 9/11 in 2001, and Disney is presenting new programming across their many platforms to honor the resilience and courage of those directly affected by the event, while looking back at the horrific day 25 years ago.
- While many media outlets do have some kind of programming to mark the anniversary of one of the most infamous days in history, the 25th anniversary will see Disney (and likely others) put 9/11 programming across their outlets.
- This includes new programming on ABC News, National Geographic, ABC-owned local stations, Disney+, Hulu, and the 24 hour ABC News Live service.
- The programming will be anchored by a new original documentary from National Geographic, and a live national broadcast from ABC News and WABC-TV New York, with some of the content having been developed in a partnership with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
- On August 21, National Geographic will launch 9/11 Reunited. The three-part docuseries revisits the attacks, but highlights the stories of first responders and witnesses - reuniting them with people they helped or worked alongside that day. Many of these reunions take place for the first time in nearly 25 years.
- Each episode will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the day after it airs on National Geographic's linear network.
- In early September, National Geographic will also debut an expansive video archive containing never-before-seen footage, exclusive interviews, and original source material drawn from their catalog of 9/11 documentaries - all available at their official website in a searchable archive.
- National Geographic will also publish a companion digital feature by 9/11 historian Garrett M. Graff examining the pivotal 17 minutes between the first and second plane impacts at the World Trade Center. Through a detailed, minute-by-minute narrative, the feature provides additional context and insight, enriching the interactive experience.
- Rounding out the digital experience, National Geographic, in conjunction with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, will publish an original reportage on the annual “Tribute in Light” public art installation on September 11. The feature will include exclusive photography of this year’s installation by renowned architectural photographer Christopher Payne.
- On September 1, ABC will air a two-hour primetime ABC News special hosted by Michael Strahan, exploring how sports, music, media, comedy and even Broadway moved forward after the 9/11 attacks. The special will air on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. An encore presentation of this special will also take place on Friday, September 11.
- Special coverage will also be featured on Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and The View.
- On September 11, ABC will air 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan. This one-hour live special will air across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, ABC Local Station Livestreams, and ABC News Live. David Muir, Robin Roberts, and Diane Sawyer anchor the special, which was produced in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The program looks at the lasting impact of the historic day, culminating with "Tribute in Light" - a public art installation which has illuminated the New York City skyline every September 11 since the attacks in 2001.
- The whole event is in an effort to support education and remembrance. One hundred million Americans today have no lived memory of September 11 and did not witness the unity, compassion, and service that defined our nation’s response. This collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is part of the institution’s broader effort to build awareness of the continued significance of 9/11, reveal powerful stories of service that have unfolded over the last quarter century and help ensure the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is an enduring place of commemoration, education and inspiration for future generations.
What They're Saying:
- Debra OConnell, chairman of Disney Entertainment Television: “Through the storytelling power of our platforms, we will mark this solemn anniversary with programming that honors the victims and their families and helps ensure that the stories of courage, compassion, and resilience that emerged from September 11 endure for future generations. We are particularly proud to be able to shine a light on the work that the 9/11 Memorial & Museum does to honor those who were lost, those who risked their lives to save others, and those who have dedicated their life’s work to honoring their legacies.”
- Beth Hillman, President and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum: “Today, 100 million Americans are too young to remember 9/11 themselves. This special will reach across generations to commemorate, educate, and inspire — and to uphold our promise to never forget.
Never Forget:
- On September 11th, 2001, four commercial passenger airplanes were hijacked. Two planes were flown into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. Both skyscrapers collapsed within hours due to the severe damage and resulting fires. A third plane crashed into the The Pentagon, and a fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers.
- Investigators believe it was likely headed for a target in Washington, D.C.
About 2,977 victims were killed in the attacks (not including the 19 hijackers), and thousands more were injured. People from more than 90 countries lost their lives, making it one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.
- The attacks had profound global consequences. The United States launched the War on Terror, including military operations in Afghanistan aimed at dismantling al-Qaeda and removing the Taliban government that had sheltered the group. Security measures around the world changed dramatically, particularly airport screening, intelligence sharing, and counterterrorism policies.
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