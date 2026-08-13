New Teaser and Full Cast List Arrive for 13th Season of FX's "American Horror Story"
Did you see your favorite character?!
A new teaser has dropped along with a full cast list for the upcoming thirteenth season of the hit FX series, American Horror Story.
What's Happening:
- FX has released the key art, first teaser and details on the cast and schedule for the upcoming season of their hit anthology series, American Horror Story: 13.
- Giving fans their closest look yet at the latest chapter in the legendary anthology series, today’s revelations include the return of fan-favorite characters including Constance Langdon, Cordelia Goode, Madison Montgomery, Marie Laveau, Rubber Man, Twisty the Clown, and Kai Anderson among other surprises.
- AHS: 13 will feature 13 half-hour episodes, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu and stream on Disney+ internationally.
- Premiere week and week two will each feature three episodes, followed by a pair of episodes each following Thursday leading up to the 13th and final episode on October 29, just in time for Halloween.
- The 13th installment stars:
- Sarah Paulson
- Evan Peters
- Angela Bassett
- Kathy Bates
- Emma Roberts
- Billie Lourd
- Gabourey Sidibe,
- Leslie Grossman
- Joey Pollari
- Jessica Lange
- The epic cast also features:
- Avantika
- Jamie Brewer
- Elle Chapman
- Berto Colon
- Alex Consani
- Frances Conroy
- Mat Fraser
- Seth Gabel
- Orlando Jones
- Paul Anthony Kelly
- John Carroll Lynch
- Tig Notaro
- Madelaine Petsch
- Fedor Steer
- Mena Suvari
- Zach Villa
- John Waters
- American Horror Story, a global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for a 13th installment that will do justice to everyone’s most feared number.
- Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, AHS: 13 continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.
- Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.
- Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history. Along with Murphy and Falchuk, this installment is also executive produced by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver.
- Also serving as executive producers of this installment are Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear. The series is produced by 20th Television.
The 13th Season:
- While the show didn't invent the anthology series, it certain has helped shape the idea of the modern "limited series" with its anthology model. The biggest contribution of which was showing that a major television drama could reset itself every season while keeping the same creative identity.
- Each season gives viewers a new story, new characters, a new setting, and a different visual style - but keeps many of the same actors throughout as a sort of repertory company.
- That said, Creator Ryan Murphy has said that the seasons all take place in a much larger universe, and that the seasons are connected. Though the series is an anthology, we see returning characters and a deep lore throughout.
- That's what seems to be taking place here in the 13th season, as we will see so many returning favorites - its only a matter of time before we figure out what context in which we will see them.
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