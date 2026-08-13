Another Doctor in the Building: Peter Capaldi Joins Season 6 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"

Capaldi joins two other former "Doctor Who" actors – David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker.

Only Murders in the Building seems to be collecting former Doctor Who stars like Infinity Stones, as Peter Capaldi has just joined the cast of the show's sixth season.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Oscar winner and former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi has joined the sixth season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Capaldi becomes the third former Doctor to join the star-studded lineup of the show's sixth season, following Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant.

Jim Broadbent, who appeared as an alternate version of the Doctor in the 1999 Comic Relief special Doctor Who: The Curse of Fatal Death, is also set to appear in the show.

Details regarding Capaldi's character, and that of any of the many guest stars, have not been revealed at this time.

In addition to his time as the Doctor, Capaldi is also known for his expletive-laden turn as Malcolm Tucker in the BBC comedy The Thick of It.

Most recently, Capaldi starred in Apple’s Criminal Record opposite Cush Jumbo and in season 2 of Amazon’s The Devil’s Hour.

Aside from the Doctor Who alums, other guest stars announced for the new season of Only Murders in the Building include: Jennifer Saunders Sean Teale Simone Ashley Amar Chadha-Patel Rhea Norwood Matthew Beard Sharon Horgan Geri Halliwell Horner Martin Freeman Jamie Demetriou Anjana Vasan Jane Horrocks Derek Jacobi Lesley Nicol Nicola Coughlan Adrian Lukis Richard Ayoade Kathryn Hunter

The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.

Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who investigate murders and document their cases through a true-crime podcast.

The Season 5 finale introduced a new mystery involving a London royal scandal and a supposedly innocent red-haired woman sent to the United States for protection.

The finale revealed that the woman was actually Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who arrived at the Arconia after being fatally attacked in connection with the London case.

It is likely that this London royal scandal will be central to the story of Season 6.

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