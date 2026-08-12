"The Lowdown" Season 2 Fall Premiere Date Announced

In Season 2, Lee’s recent story (as depicted in Season 1) on the life and death of Dale Washberg "earns him a local citizen journalist award. Unable to process things going well for a change, Lee self-medicates and, unsurprisingly, makes a less than stellar showing at the ceremony. But his wildly unfiltered speech grabs the attention of beautiful and brash public defender Ginger (Gilpin), herself a crusader for truth. Though uncommonly immune to his charms, Ginger does accept Lee’s help on a case. One of her clients has gone MIA from the state penitentiary - but how can a man go missing in prison? The situation turns out to have all of Lee’s favorite ingredients: power, corruption and malfeasance among the wealthy elite. It’s a perfect next story for The Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now Managing Editor, much to Lee’s chagrin."