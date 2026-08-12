"The Lowdown" Season 2 Fall Premiere Date Announced

Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin join the Ethan Hawke series for its second season.
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FX's The Lowdown is returning soon, with an October premiere date set for Season 2.

What's Happening:

  • FX's The Lowdown will return this fall, with an October 14 premiere date announced for the acclaimed series.
  • New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut each Wednesday on FX and Hulu, with the show also available on Disney+ internationally. 
  • Star Ethan Hawke returns alongside a couple of high profile new additions in the form of Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and four-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin.
  • Along with Hawke as self-proclaimed "truthstorian" Lee Raybon, other returning cast members include Keith David, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Rafael Casal, and Kaniehtiio Horn.

  • In Season 2, Lee’s recent story (as depicted in Season 1) on the life and death of Dale Washberg "earns him a local citizen journalist award. Unable to process things going well for a change, Lee self-medicates and, unsurprisingly, makes a less than stellar showing at the ceremony. But his wildly unfiltered speech grabs the attention of beautiful and brash public defender Ginger (Gilpin), herself a crusader for truth. Though uncommonly immune to his charms, Ginger does accept Lee’s help on a case. One of her clients has gone MIA from the state penitentiary - but how can a man go missing in prison? The situation turns out to have all of Lee’s favorite ingredients: power, corruption and malfeasance among the wealthy elite. It’s a perfect next story for The Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now Managing Editor, much to Lee’s chagrin."
  • Jones will play Lee's father, Lee Raybon Senior, whose unexpected arrival is especially awkward given Lee has always told his daughter Francis (Armstrong), that her grandfather was dead.
  • A blend of dark comedy and crime drama, The Lowdown's first season resulted in an AFI Award as a TV Program of the Year, with the series rated 98% Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.
  • Personally speaking, I also found The Lowdown -- which comes from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo -- to be a delight, and would highly recommend catching up on Season 1 via Hulu or Hulu on Disney+.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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