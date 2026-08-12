"The Lowdown" Season 2 Fall Premiere Date Announced
Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin join the Ethan Hawke series for its second season.
FX's The Lowdown is returning soon, with an October premiere date set for Season 2.
What's Happening:
- FX's The Lowdown will return this fall, with an October 14 premiere date announced for the acclaimed series.
- New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut each Wednesday on FX and Hulu, with the show also available on Disney+ internationally.
- Star Ethan Hawke returns alongside a couple of high profile new additions in the form of Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and four-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin.
- Along with Hawke as self-proclaimed "truthstorian" Lee Raybon, other returning cast members include Keith David, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Rafael Casal, and Kaniehtiio Horn.
- In Season 2, Lee’s recent story (as depicted in Season 1) on the life and death of Dale Washberg "earns him a local citizen journalist award. Unable to process things going well for a change, Lee self-medicates and, unsurprisingly, makes a less than stellar showing at the ceremony. But his wildly unfiltered speech grabs the attention of beautiful and brash public defender Ginger (Gilpin), herself a crusader for truth. Though uncommonly immune to his charms, Ginger does accept Lee’s help on a case. One of her clients has gone MIA from the state penitentiary - but how can a man go missing in prison? The situation turns out to have all of Lee’s favorite ingredients: power, corruption and malfeasance among the wealthy elite. It’s a perfect next story for The Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now Managing Editor, much to Lee’s chagrin."
- Jones will play Lee's father, Lee Raybon Senior, whose unexpected arrival is especially awkward given Lee has always told his daughter Francis (Armstrong), that her grandfather was dead.
- A blend of dark comedy and crime drama, The Lowdown's first season resulted in an AFI Award as a TV Program of the Year, with the series rated 98% Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.
- Personally speaking, I also found The Lowdown -- which comes from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo -- to be a delight, and would highly recommend catching up on Season 1 via Hulu or Hulu on Disney+.
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