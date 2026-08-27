"Toy Story 5" Arrives on Disney+ Next Month
You can also get your physical media the day before!
Pixar Animation Studios' latest film, Toy Story 5, is ready to make its Disney+ debut.
What's Happening:
- Toy Story 5 is headed to Disney+ next month, arriving on the platform a day after the physical media release.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack returns as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad among another new cast members, including Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, and others rounding out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.
- The film was a smashing success, taking in over $200 million at the box office within weeks of its debut in theaters back in June.
- Though the film has been available on digital platforms for purchase, the physical media release will take place on September 22. The next day, September 23, Toy Story 5 will arrive on Disney+.
- Additionally, a new music video featuring Taylor Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You" can be viewed now on Disney+, Spotify, and Apple Music.
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