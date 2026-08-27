Walt Disney World Reveals When Guests Can Stay at Their Newest Resort
Tell everybody we're on our way, and we just can't wait to be there!
Walt Disney World has shared the grand opening date of their newest resort nestled on the shores of Bay Lake, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World Resort has revealed when their newest hotel destination will debut, and welcome guests to Disney's Lakeshore Lodge.
- The resort will feature 967 rooms in a variety of room types from Duo Studios, multi-bedroom villas, and waterfront Lake Houses. Each of the room types carries a different theme.
- Duo Studios sleep up to two guests and feature artwork from Encanto. These rooms have previously been seen at Disney's Riviera Resort (under the name "Tower Studio"), Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, and Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
- Deluxe Studios will feature art an inspiration from Bambi, bringing to ife a woodland charm with natural materials and concept artwork for the film that was pulled from the Walt Disney Archives. These rooms are designed for up to four guests.
- The Bambi theme carries over to one- and two-bedroom villas, which sleep from five to nine guests, repectively. Similarly, the rooms feature earth tones, forest motifs, and more Bambi artwork. Each of these rooms also feature full kitchens, washers and dryers, private patios, and spacious living and dining areas.
- Three-Bedroom Grand Villas sleep up to 12 guests and feature multiple bathrooms, full kitchen, private patio with Bay Lake views, and spacious living areas. Each of these rooms features decor inspired by Fantasia.
- Resort Studios that sleep up to four guests and Resort Studio King rooms that sleep two guests will also be featured at the new resort. Each of these will feature inspired designs from Pocahontas.
- Exclusive to the new resort, one and two bedroom Lake Houses will be located along the shores of Bay Lake that feature A-Frame architecture, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sleep five to eight guests. Each features a private porch overlooking the water, and will feature artwork and decor inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Brother Bear. The primary bedroom will also feature a Northern Lights inspired lighting installation.
- Guests staying in club level resort rooms will also be able to access The Artist's Nest - a concierge lounge on an upper floor with complimentary refreshments and a view of the Magic Kingdom fireworks.
- The resort will also feature the Hidden Willow Presidential Suite, which will offer views of Magic Kingdom and Bay Lake, including the nightly fireworks. The spacious and elegant suite sleeps up to six guests with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and access to the Artist's Nest.
- The new resort, which sits along the shore of Bay Lake near Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, is set to officially open their doors on July 1, 2027.
Booking Your Stay:
- Disney Vacation Club members can make early rental reservations by contacting member services at (800) 800-9800, starting on October 6.
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can make early rental reservations by contacting (407) 934-7639 on October 7.
- General reservations for the resort open on October 8.
- For assistance with booking a stay at the resort, you can also reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
A New Resort:
- Disney's Lakeshore Lodge marks the first brand new resort in the Magic Kingdom Resort Area of Walt Disney World since 1994 when Disney's Wilderness Lodge made its grand debut.
- Yes, new towers and expansions have risen on the Bay Lake and Seven Seas Lagoon skylines, but those were all additions to existing resorts, like the Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort, Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, and Villas at both Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and multiple Villa expansions at Disney's Wilderness Lodge.
- Walt Disney World fans will also be sure to point out that a portion of Disney's Lakeside Lodge will occupy the land that formerly belonged to the first water park at Walt Disney World, River Country, which officially closed in 2005, though the water park stopped welcoming guests in 2001.
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