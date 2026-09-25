Photos: Disney Celebrates The Premiere of "Avengers: Endgame Encore" at the El Capitan

The Avengers have assembled once more. Avengers: Endgame Encore officially opens in theaters today, and the re-release is likely to be one of the top movies of the weekend. Disney did the premiere of the event in style with all the special merch, some exclusive displays, and more.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place was on hand for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame Encore at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles

Popcorn buckets have become all the rage in movie theaters as they have in Disney Parks. The El Capitan had them available, as well as special themed beverages.

The lobby of the El Capitan had some cool Marvel displays including film props and, of course, a display for Avengers: Doomsday, since the release promises to get fans ready for the next Avengers film this December.

Inside the theater, the organ was going with the Avengers waiting in the background before the movie began.

Re-releases aren't traditionally massive box office hits, but it feels like Endgame has the ability to put up some big numbers, and possibly reclaim some of the box office records it has recently lost.

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