Photos: "Avengers: Endgame Encore" Comes To Disney Springs

The "Avengers: Endgame Encore" has come to Walt Disney World

One of the biggest box office hits ever is getting ready to return to theaters, and it's being given the premiere movie treatment at the AMC Theatres in Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

  • The first screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore arrive today, and while the movie technically isn't a new release, it's certainly being treated that way, at least at the AMC Theater inside Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
  • While there are other movie releases hitting theaters this weekend, Avengers: Endgame is the one getting key promotional spots outside of the theater.

  • A photo backdrop has been set up for fans to take pictures, using the art from the Avengers: Endgame Encore poster.

  • And there's really no way of not being made aware that Endgame is back in theaters, as the theater entrance is flanked by banners on either side of an Endgame colored walkway.

More Avengers: Endgame Encore News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good