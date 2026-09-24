Photos: "Avengers: Endgame Encore" Comes To Disney Springs

The "Avengers: Endgame Encore" has come to Walt Disney World

One of the biggest box office hits ever is getting ready to return to theaters, and it's being given the premiere movie treatment at the AMC Theatres in Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

The first screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore arrive today, and while the movie technically isn't a new release, it's certainly being treated that way, at least at the AMC Theater inside Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

While there are other movie releases hitting theaters this weekend, Avengers: Endgame is the one getting key promotional spots outside of the theater.

A photo backdrop has been set up for fans to take pictures, using the art from the Avengers: Endgame Encore poster.

And there's really no way of not being made aware that Endgame is back in theaters, as the theater entrance is flanked by banners on either side of an Endgame colored walkway.

More Avengers: Endgame Encore News:

Check out the new Endgame casting feature that was dropped alongside the film's re-release.

Be sure to check out the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast that is covering all the Avengers films ahead of the new release.

If you see Avengers: Endgame Encore in theaters, you can also pick up a new popcorn bucket and other novelties.