New "Avengers: Endgame Encore" Featurette Looks Back at Casting Several Key MCU Roles
Casting Director Sarah Halley Finn discusses assembling the Avengers.
With Avengers: Endgame about to return to theaters, Marvel has released a new featurette focused on their casting process.
What's Happening:
- Marvel has released a new "Casting the Avengers" featurette, looking back at how they've found some of the MCU's key actors.
- The featurette uses previously filmed material to give a larger overview of the approach taken by Marvel Studios, and the integral and frequently lauded role that Casting Director Sarah Halley Finn has played in finding the right actor for the right character throughout the entire history of the MCU.
- Amongst countless choices, the featurette focuses on a handful of familiar faces and how they were cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman.
- The discussion includes Finn recalling actors who came in for different roles first, only to find they were better suited for either a different character in the same film or in a movie years later, including Tom Hiddleston first auditioning to play Thor and Chadwick Boseman first auditioning to play Drax.
- This video is part of the large promotion for the release of Avengers: Endgame - Encore, as the blockbuster film returns to theaters, accompanied by some form of new preview footage for Avengers: Doomsday.
- Avengers: Endgame is in theaters everywhere (again!) on September 25.
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