Recap: Countdown To Avengers: Doomsday - Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Doomsday is all but certain to be one of the biggest cinematic events of all-time. It's difficult to wait for it, since it's still three months away. Luckily, we have the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast to help us get part of the way there.

The podcast starts with a pretty funny cold open in which Iman Velani appears to be absolutely beside herself when it comes to deciding which side to be on, Team Cap or Team Iron Man. This ends up being the theme of the episode, as there is a lot of discussion about the "right" answer to that question, and the fact that there basically isn't one.

The topic at hand is Captain America: Civil War, a story that is essentially an Avengers film, even if it's not technically called that. Co-host Frank Alvarez points out that, no matter how you consider it, Civil War is a movie where the Avengers lose.

Civil War is a key film in the MCU for several reasons. While the general events of the film lead into Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the movie also officially adds Black Panther and Spider-Man to the MCU, neither of which can be understated in its importance. Both characters would go on to much bigger things in the MCU, but it all starts here.

Vellani impresses with a near-perfect line reading from Captain America from the original Civil War comic, which inspired the film.

After a quick recap of the first part of Civil War, Chris Evans is asked (via pre-recorded interview) what his current personal feelings are regarding Team Cap vs. Team Iron Man. Evans admits he personally may lean toward Team Iron Man.

The airport fight is an iconic part of the MCU. From Spider-Man's introduction in the suit to Giant-Man, there are some great moments in this battle, but honestly, the whole thing is incredible. As much as we all love our superheroes, there's something that also makes us want to see who would win in a fight.

Of course, the fact that this fight happens splits the Avengers, leading the MCU to a difficult place when Thanos arrives.

Our podcast hosts are in conflict with each other, and themselves, regarding who, if anybody, was on the right side of Civil War. Both hosts admit to, like Chris Evans, perhaps changing their perspective about which side was right over the years since the movie came out.

This is one of the best parts of the Countdown to Doomsday podcast that we've seen so far. It's a real conversation and debate about the movie and what it means and why it matters. If we're going to revisit these movies as a lead-in to Doomsday, then simply talking about how cool they are isn't enough.

We're now over halfway through the Countdown to Doomsday podcast, with the next episode being dedicated to Avengers: Infinity War, and the one after that is certainly set to be Avengers: Endgame, especially because the last episode will come out just before Avengers: Endgame Encore hits theaters.