Photos: Armored Avengers Jeep Moves Next to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure
The armored Avengers Jeep returns next to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! as construction walls are pushed back and a new walkway opens.
The armored Avengers Jeep has relocated to yet another spot in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure as construction continues on the land’s massive expansion.
What’s Happening:
- The vehicle is now back at the end of Avengers Headquarters next to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Construction walls surrounding the expansion area were recently pushed back, opening up additional guest pathways around Avengers Campus.
- A new walkway has also opened, connecting Avengers Campus with Cars Land, creating a new route between the two areas of Disney California Adventure.
- With the construction walls shifted farther back, Disney has been able to return the armored Jeep to its original location in front of the southwest side of Avengers Headquarters. The vehicle now sits directly in front of the remaining construction walls, once again becoming part of the visual landscape of Avengers Campus.
- Its return provides another familiar piece of Avengers Campus theming for guests to see as they explore the land. The armored Jeep has become a recognizable part of the environment since Avengers Campus opened, helping reinforce the land's comic-book-inspired setting and connection to the Avengers.
- The newly opened walkway between Avengers Campus and Cars Land is another noticeable change to the guest experience. While construction continues behind the walls, the expanded pathways provide a new connection between the two Disney California Adventure areas.
- For now, the Avengers Jeep is back where Disneyland fans first became accustomed to seeing it, even as the area around it continues to evolve. Guests visiting Avengers Campus can once again find the armored vehicle at the southwest end of Avengers Headquarters, with construction continuing just behind it.
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