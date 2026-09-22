Disney Peaceful Guitar Takes Fans on "A Day at the Parks" With New Album

Disney Music Group's new acoustic instrumental album reimagines beloved Disney Parks attractions and entertainment music as relaxing guitar melodies.

Disney Parks fans can now bring a little of the magic home with them through a new relaxing musical collection. Disney Peaceful Guitar’s Disney Guitar: A Day at the Parks, and released by Disney Music Group, reimagines beloved Disney Parks music as peaceful acoustic guitar arrangements.

What’s Happening:

The instrumental album offers a laid-back way to revisit the sounds of the parks, transforming familiar attraction themes, nighttime spectacular music and Disney favorites into gentle guitar melodies. Whether playing in the background while relaxing, working, or simply reminiscing about a day at the parks, the collection provides a musical trip through some of Disney's most recognizable experiences.

A Day at the Parks features 10 tracks inspired by attractions and entertainment from across Disney Parks. The collection opens with "Celebrate Happy," before heading into the tropical sounds of "The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room," inspired by sounds of Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room.

Fans of Disney's nighttime entertainment can enjoy a peaceful interpretation of "Fantasmic! Exit Music," while Pirates of the Caribbean is represented by "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)." The album then continues with "It's Wondrous" and "One Little Spark."

The collection also travels to newer Disney Parks favorites. "Soarin'" brings the musical spirit of Soarin' Around the World to the album, followed by "Nothing Can Stop Us Now," from Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

Fans of Tiana's Bayou Adventure can listen to "Special Spice," while the album closes with "Happily Ever After," inspired by the Magic Kingdom nighttime spectacular.

As a peaceful instrumental collection, the album offers a distinctly different way to experience Disney Parks music. Instead of the energy of the attractions and entertainment themselves, the acoustic arrangements create a more relaxed atmosphere while retaining the melodies that make these experiences recognizable to Disney fans.

Tracklist:

Celebrate Happy The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room Fantasmic! Exit Music Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me) It's Wondrous One Little Spark Soarin' Nothing Can Stop Us Now Special Spice Happily Ever After

Fans can stream Disney Guitar: A Day at the Parks on Spotify, as well as other major music streaming platforms.

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