Freye Skye Releases New Single "bad taste" and Kicks Off Tour While Announcing New Dates for More Venues

Freya Skye fans got a treat today-- ahead of the kickoff of the performer's sold-out North American and European tours, she released the official studio version of her new single "bad taste" to streaming platforms and announced new dates for other parts of the world.

What's happening:

Recording star Freya Skye has released her new single "bad taste" which is available to stream right now via Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

A 7" vinyl release of "bad taste" is coming this Friday, September 18 wherever new records are sold.

wherever new records are sold. Freya Skye is signed to the Disney-owned Hollywood Records music label.

A music video for "bad taste" will debut tomorrow, Thursday, September 17. A trailer for the video and a countdown to the release are available at the following embedded YouTube link:

Freya Skye's sold-out Stars Align Tour also kicks off this Saturday, September 19 in Santa Barbera, California.

in Santa Barbera, California. New 2027 dates have also been added to the tour in Mexico, South America, and Asia: Monday, January 18: Mexico City, Mexico Thursday, January 21: Bogota, Colombia Monday, January 25: Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, January 27: Sao Paulo, Argentina Friday, February 12: Bangkok, Thailand Sunday, February 14: Singapore, SG Tuesday, February 16: Manila, Philippines Thursday, February 18: Tokyo, Japan Saturday, February 20: Seoul, South Korea Monday, February 22: Taipei, Taiwan

Fans can register for the tour's presale at Freya Skye's official website.

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