Freya Skye Releases Live Performance of Fan-Favorite Unreleased Song "bad taste" on YouTube

The Stars Align Tour performance from Melbourne gives fans a new way to experience one of Freya Skye's most beloved unreleased tracks.

Freya Skye is giving fans another chance to experience one of her most requested unreleased songs. The rising singer-songwriter has released a live performance video of "bad taste," captured during her Stars Align Tour stop in Melbourne, offering listeners a polished look at a track that has steadily become a fan favorite despite not yet receiving an official studio release.

What’s Happening:

The performance arrives as Skye continues building momentum following the release of her stardust EP, giving longtime fans a chance to revisit a song that has become a standout moment of her live shows.

While many fans may be discovering "bad taste" for the first time through the new video, the song actually made its live debut during Freya's intimate acoustic performances in late 2025. It quickly resonated with audiences, becoming one of the highlights of those stripped-back sets before returning as part of her larger-scale Stars Align Tour.

Although "bad taste" remains officially unreleased, it has developed a devoted following through live performances and fan recordings shared across social media. The newly released Melbourne performance marks one of the highest-quality versions of the song available to date, allowing audiences to fully appreciate its emotional lyrics, catchy melodies, and Skye's stage presence.

I had the opportunity to hear "bad taste" live during Freya Skye's “The Acoustic Shows” Tour at The El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles late last year. Even in its early live form, the track immediately stood out as one of the evening's most memorable moments, with fans quickly embracing the unreleased song and singing along despite it never having been officially released on streaming platforms.

The new performance video showcases how much the song has evolved since those intimate acoustic performances. Backed by a full band and the energy of the Stars Align Tour, "bad taste" takes on an even bigger sound.

Skye recently released stardust EP which is available now across all major streaming platforms. The project highlights the young artist's continued growth as both a vocalist and songwriter while expanding on the pop sound that has helped build her rapidly growing fanbase.

As excitement continues to build around Skye's future releases, the arrival of an official live performance of "bad taste" is likely to fuel even more anticipation for a potential studio version. Until then, the Melbourne performance serves as the definitive way to experience one of her most beloved unreleased songs.

Fans can stream the stardust EP now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major streaming services, while watching the newly released live performance of "bad taste" on Freya Skye's official YouTube channel.

More Disney Music News: