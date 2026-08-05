Andy Grammer Announces Sixth Studio Album "Big Stupid Heart"
The Emmy Award-winning singer-songwriter returns with a heartfelt 13-track album celebrating optimism, resilience, and choosing to stay open-hearted, while launching new tours this summer and fall.
Andy Grammer is choosing hope over cynicism on his next musical chapter. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter has officially announced his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, a deeply personal collection that embraces optimism, vulnerability, and the courage to remain open-hearted, even when life makes it difficult.
What’s Happening:
- Arriving October 16 via S-Curve Records/Hollywood Records, the 13-track album builds upon the emotional honesty of Grammer's previous release while offering a powerful reminder that choosing kindness and love can be one of the boldest acts of resilience. Alongside the announcement, fans can continue streaming the previously released singles "Big Stupid Heart" and "Best Hearts" as anticipation builds for the full album.
- Disney fans may also recognize Grammer from several collaborations with The Walt Disney Company throughout his career. He notably guest-starred on Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie, performing his hit "Honey, I'm Good," and has appeared in multiple ABC holiday specials and Disney promotional performances over the years.
- For more than a decade, Andy Grammer has built a career around uplifting anthems that encourage listeners to keep moving forward. From his breakout hit "Keep Your Head Up" to fan favorites like "Honey, I'm Good," "Fresh Eyes," and "Don't Give Up On Me," Grammer has consistently balanced infectious pop melodies with heartfelt storytelling.
- On Big Stupid Heart, however, that optimism carries new emotional depth.
- "I wanted to make a record that feels like permission to care deeply again," Grammer said. "Big Stupid Heart celebrates the kind of people who refuse to let heartbreak make them cynical. Honestly this is a daily battle for me—it's my anti-cynicism battle cry."
- The album follows 2024's Monster, which explored grief, anger, and emotional vulnerability. Rather than abandoning those themes, Big Stupid Heart serves as the next step in that journey, embracing the idea that experiencing pain doesn't require closing yourself off from the world.
- Instead, Grammer argues that remaining open-hearted even after heartbreak is a strength.
- "This album is a type of sound that I've wanted to capture for a really long time with anthemic cello pop, and I finally got it," Grammer told People. "The album is about how much cost there is to loving deeply, and the decision to still do it. Keeping an open heart is the boldest thing anyone can do."
- That philosophy is perhaps best represented by the album's title track. "Big Stupid Heart" acts as both a rallying cry and personal reminder to resist becoming hardened by life's disappointments.
- "There's kind of a desperation at this moment to stay true to your heart," Grammer explained. "This is a war cry to myself to stay open."
- Another emotional centerpiece of the record is "Best Hearts," inspired directly by Grammer's podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer.
- Each week, the podcast invites listeners to nominate someone who has made a meaningful impact in their lives. Grammer then writes an original song inspired by their story.
- "Best Hearts" began after a mother shared the story of her son, who, while battling his own mental health struggles during treatment, still found the strength to comfort another patient.
- Her question—"Can you write a song about people who are getting crushed but still show up for others in that moment?"—became the emotional foundation for the song.
- Centered around the lyric "the best hearts are broken," the track celebrates those who continue choosing compassion after experiencing hardship themselves.
- Beyond the album, Grammer continues expanding his message of connection through his podcast, which launched earlier this year. The weekly series blends honest conversations, listener stories, and original music with guests including Derek Hough, Rainn Wilson, Lewis Howes, Skylar Grey, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Justin Willman, and more.
- Fans can also experience the new music live as Grammer embarks on his Big Stupid Heart Summer Headline Tour, followed later this year by Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show, an intimate concert experience combining live performances, storytelling, and audience interaction.
- With Big Stupid Heart, Grammer once again makes the case that optimism isn't about ignoring life's hardships, it's about choosing hope despite them.
Big Stupid Heart Track List
- Big Stupid Heart
- Human Being
- Best Hearts
- Love Showed Up
- Don't Want To Fall In Love
- All I Want Is You
- Who Is Saving Who
- Rather Be
- Mysterious
- Happy Place (feat. Walk Off the Earth)
- Unconditionally
- Come Home
- Woven
Big Stupid Heart Summer Headline Tour
- July 25 — Blaine, MN — 3M Open Swings & Strings
- July 26 — Rohnert Park, CA — Green Music Center, Weill Hall
- July 27 — Highland, CA — Yaamava' Theater
- July 30 — Sandpoint, ID — The Festival at Sandpoint
- July 31 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater
- Aug. 2 — Grand Junction, CO — Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
- Aug. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series
- Aug. 4 — Arvada, CO — Arvada Center
- Aug. 6 — North Kansas City, MO — Voodoo at Harrah's Kansas City
- Aug. 8 — Kannapolis, NC — Village Park Amphitheater
- Aug. 9 — Sugar Hill, GA — The Bowl at Sugar Hill
- Aug. 11 — Louisville, KY — Iroquois Amphitheater
- Aug. 12 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Aug. 14 — Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah's Council Bluffs, Stir Cove
- Aug. 15 — New Lenox, IL — New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion
- Aug. 16 — Windsor, ON — The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
- Aug. 18 — Fairlee, VT — Lake Morey Resort
- Aug. 19 — Sidney, ME — Bowl in the Pines
- Aug. 21 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater
- Aug. 22 — Freehold, NJ — ParkStage
- Aug. 23 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Aug. 28 — Mitchell, SD — Corn Palace Festival
- Aug. 29 — Tulsa, OK — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Aug. 30 — Longview, TX — Belcher Center
Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show
- Nov. 3 — Nashua, NH — Nashua Center for the Arts
- Nov. 4 — Rockport, MA — Shalin Liu Performance Center
- Nov. 6 — Cranston, RI — Park Theatre and Event Center
- Nov. 7 — Hanover, PA — Eichelberger Performing Arts Center
- Nov. 8 — Bethlehem, PA — Zoellner Arts Center, Baker Hall
- Nov. 10 — Lexington, MA — Cary Hall
- Nov. 11 — Troy, NY — Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
- Nov. 13 — Akron, OH — Goodyear Theater
- Nov. 14 — Shipshewana, IN — Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- Nov. 15 — Bloomington, IL — Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
- Nov. 17 — Des Moines, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place
- Nov. 18 — Iowa City, IA — The Englert Theatre
- Nov. 28 — Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA — Sunset Center
- Nov. 30 — Palm Desert, CA — McCallum Theatre
- Dec. 2 — Scottsdale, AZ — Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 4 — Medford, OR — Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 5 — Salem, OR — Elsinore Theatre
- Dec. 6 — Redding, CA — Cascade Theatre
- Dec. 9 — Boise, ID — The Egyptian Theatre
- Dec. 11 — Folsom, CA — Harris Center for the Arts
- Dec. 13 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theater
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