Andy Grammer Announces Sixth Studio Album "Big Stupid Heart"

The Emmy Award-winning singer-songwriter returns with a heartfelt 13-track album celebrating optimism, resilience, and choosing to stay open-hearted, while launching new tours this summer and fall.

Andy Grammer is choosing hope over cynicism on his next musical chapter. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter has officially announced his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, a deeply personal collection that embraces optimism, vulnerability, and the courage to remain open-hearted, even when life makes it difficult.

What’s Happening:

Arriving October 16 via S-Curve Records/Hollywood Records, the 13-track album builds upon the emotional honesty of Grammer's previous release while offering a powerful reminder that choosing kindness and love can be one of the boldest acts of resilience. Alongside the announcement, fans can continue streaming the previously released singles "Big Stupid Heart" and "Best Hearts" as anticipation builds for the full album.

Disney fans may also recognize Grammer from several collaborations with The Walt Disney Company throughout his career. He notably guest-starred on Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie, performing his hit "Honey, I'm Good," and has appeared in multiple ABC holiday specials and Disney promotional performances over the years.

For more than a decade, Andy Grammer has built a career around uplifting anthems that encourage listeners to keep moving forward. From his breakout hit "Keep Your Head Up" to fan favorites like "Honey, I'm Good," "Fresh Eyes," and "Don't Give Up On Me," Grammer has consistently balanced infectious pop melodies with heartfelt storytelling.

On Big Stupid Heart, however, that optimism carries new emotional depth.

"I wanted to make a record that feels like permission to care deeply again," Grammer said. "Big Stupid Heart celebrates the kind of people who refuse to let heartbreak make them cynical. Honestly this is a daily battle for me—it's my anti-cynicism battle cry."

The album follows 2024's Monster, which explored grief, anger, and emotional vulnerability. Rather than abandoning those themes, Big Stupid Heart serves as the next step in that journey, embracing the idea that experiencing pain doesn't require closing yourself off from the world.

Instead, Grammer argues that remaining open-hearted even after heartbreak is a strength.

"This album is a type of sound that I've wanted to capture for a really long time with anthemic cello pop, and I finally got it," Grammer told People. "The album is about how much cost there is to loving deeply, and the decision to still do it. Keeping an open heart is the boldest thing anyone can do."

That philosophy is perhaps best represented by the album's title track. "Big Stupid Heart" acts as both a rallying cry and personal reminder to resist becoming hardened by life's disappointments.

"There's kind of a desperation at this moment to stay true to your heart," Grammer explained. "This is a war cry to myself to stay open."

Another emotional centerpiece of the record is "Best Hearts," inspired directly by Grammer's podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer.

Each week, the podcast invites listeners to nominate someone who has made a meaningful impact in their lives. Grammer then writes an original song inspired by their story.

"Best Hearts" began after a mother shared the story of her son, who, while battling his own mental health struggles during treatment, still found the strength to comfort another patient.

Her question—"Can you write a song about people who are getting crushed but still show up for others in that moment?"—became the emotional foundation for the song.

Centered around the lyric "the best hearts are broken," the track celebrates those who continue choosing compassion after experiencing hardship themselves.

Beyond the album, Grammer continues expanding his message of connection through his podcast, which launched earlier this year. The weekly series blends honest conversations, listener stories, and original music with guests including Derek Hough, Rainn Wilson, Lewis Howes, Skylar Grey, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Justin Willman, and more.

Fans can also experience the new music live as Grammer embarks on his Big Stupid Heart Summer Headline Tour, followed later this year by Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show, an intimate concert experience combining live performances, storytelling, and audience interaction.

With Big Stupid Heart, Grammer once again makes the case that optimism isn't about ignoring life's hardships, it's about choosing hope despite them.

Big Stupid Heart Track List

Big Stupid Heart

Human Being

Best Hearts

Love Showed Up

Don't Want To Fall In Love

All I Want Is You

Who Is Saving Who

Rather Be

Mysterious

Happy Place (feat. Walk Off the Earth)

Unconditionally

Come Home

Woven

Big Stupid Heart Summer Headline Tour

July 25 — Blaine, MN — 3M Open Swings & Strings

July 26 — Rohnert Park, CA — Green Music Center, Weill Hall

July 27 — Highland, CA — Yaamava' Theater

July 30 — Sandpoint, ID — The Festival at Sandpoint

July 31 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 2 — Grand Junction, CO — Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Aug. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

Aug. 4 — Arvada, CO — Arvada Center

Aug. 6 — North Kansas City, MO — Voodoo at Harrah's Kansas City

Aug. 8 — Kannapolis, NC — Village Park Amphitheater

Aug. 9 — Sugar Hill, GA — The Bowl at Sugar Hill

Aug. 11 — Louisville, KY — Iroquois Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 14 — Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah's Council Bluffs, Stir Cove

Aug. 15 — New Lenox, IL — New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion

Aug. 16 — Windsor, ON — The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Aug. 18 — Fairlee, VT — Lake Morey Resort

Aug. 19 — Sidney, ME — Bowl in the Pines

Aug. 21 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Freehold, NJ — ParkStage

Aug. 23 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Aug. 28 — Mitchell, SD — Corn Palace Festival

Aug. 29 — Tulsa, OK — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 30 — Longview, TX — Belcher Center



Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show

Nov. 3 — Nashua, NH — Nashua Center for the Arts

Nov. 4 — Rockport, MA — Shalin Liu Performance Center

Nov. 6 — Cranston, RI — Park Theatre and Event Center

Nov. 7 — Hanover, PA — Eichelberger Performing Arts Center

Nov. 8 — Bethlehem, PA — Zoellner Arts Center, Baker Hall

Nov. 10 — Lexington, MA — Cary Hall

Nov. 11 — Troy, NY — Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Nov. 13 — Akron, OH — Goodyear Theater

Nov. 14 — Shipshewana, IN — Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Nov. 15 — Bloomington, IL — Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17 — Des Moines, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place

Nov. 18 — Iowa City, IA — The Englert Theatre

Nov. 28 — Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA — Sunset Center

Nov. 30 — Palm Desert, CA — McCallum Theatre

Dec. 2 — Scottsdale, AZ — Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 4 — Medford, OR — Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 5 — Salem, OR — Elsinore Theatre

Dec. 6 — Redding, CA — Cascade Theatre

Dec. 9 — Boise, ID — The Egyptian Theatre

Dec. 11 — Folsom, CA — Harris Center for the Arts

Dec. 13 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theater

More Disney Music News: "Pixar Hits" Vinyl Collection Will Be First Available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 New EPCOT Album Set for Pre-Order Only at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Disney Music Emporium Promises New Releases and A Brand New Experience at Upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

