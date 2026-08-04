"Pixar Hits" Vinyl Collection Will Be First Available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026
Featuring songs and score highlights from across 40 years of Pixar.
A new yellow vinyl Pixar Hits album is on the way, with D23 2026 attendees getting the first chance to purchase it.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Music Emporium instagram account has revealed a new vibrant yellow vinyl Pixar Hits collection will be available soon, which fans will be able to order at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 at the Disney Music Booth.
- The specific wording is "Order first at D23," insinuating it will be available to order online eventually as well for those not attending, though D23 attendees will be able to order the album early and with free shipping.
- The album celebrates the first 40 years of Pixar with a collection of both songs and score highlights, spanning Toy Story through Elemental.
- Though the exact track list isn't provided on its own, you can see the actual album covers/backs being printed in the accompanying video, and it looks like the track list is as follows:
- "You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story)
- "The Time of Your Life" (A Bug's Life)
- If I Didn't Have You" (Monsters, Inc.)
- "Nemo Egg (Main Title)" (Finding Nemo)
- "Let's Incredible Again" (The Incredibles)
- "Life is a Highway" (Cars)
- "Ratatouille Main Theme" (Ratatouille)
- "Define Dancing" (WALL-E)
- "Married Life" (Up)
- "When She Loved Me" (Toy Story 2)
- "Bundle of Joy" (Inside Out)
- "Remember Me (Lullaby)" (Coco)
- "It's All Right" (Soul)
- "Nobody Like U" (Turning Red)
- "Steal The Show" (Elemental)
- You can order Pixar Hits at the Disney Music Booth (Hall B - E13) at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event 2026, which takes place August 14th through August 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
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