Calling All The Monsters: "ZOMBIES 5" Officially Begins Production

Returning cast members and new mermaid characters join the next chapter of the hit Disney Channel franchise.

The monsters are back, and this time, they’re diving even deeper into the supernatural. Disney Channel has officially confirmed that the next chapter in the fan-favorite franchise is on the way, and production is already rolling.

What’s Happening:

In a new social media post, Disney Channel announced that ZOMBIES 5 is now in production, sharing a behind-the-scenes video featuring returning and new cast members. The caption kept it simple but exciting: “Everyone remain calm, #ZOMBIES5 is now in production!” and fans are doing anything but staying calm.

The video spotlighted familiar faces from the ZOMBIES franchise, including Malachi Barton as Victor, Freya Skye as Nova, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, and Mekonnen Knife as Vargas. Their return signals a continuation of the expanding world introduced in the previous installment, which brought vampires into the ever-growing mix of supernatural groups.

But ZOMBIES 5 isn’t just revisiting familiar territory, it’s also introducing a brand-new faction to the franchise: mermaids. The next film will feature three mysterious new characters, played by Diaana Babnicova as Pearl, Taylor Oliver as Fin, and Olive Mortimer as Sandy. Described as a cool-girl, a rebellious bad-boy, and a tech-savvy innovator respectively, the trio hints at a fresh dynamic that could shake up the established balance between zombies, humans, werewolves, and vampires.

Also joining the cast is Emily Costtrici as Izzy, a zombie and cousin to fan-favorite character Zed. As a new transfer student, Izzy’s arrival could bring both heart and conflict to the story, continuing the franchise’s tradition of blending personal growth with larger themes of acceptance and unity.

Since its debut, the ZOMBIES series has built a loyal fanbase by combining high-energy musical numbers with messages about inclusivity and identity. Each installment has introduced new supernatural groups while exploring how these communities learn to coexist, and the addition of mermaids suggests that ZOMBIES 5 will continue pushing that narrative forward in unexpected ways.

While plot details are still under wraps, the start of production marks a major milestone, and a clear sign that more music, more drama, and more monster mash-ups are on the horizon.

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