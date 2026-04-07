From Stardust to Stardom: Freya Skye's "silent treatment" Powers Into Mediabase’s Top 10

The single also marked Skye's first song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.
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Rising global pop star Freya Skye is celebrating a major milestone as her single “silent treatment” officially breaks into the Top 10 on Mediabase’s Top 40 US Pop Radio chart.

What's Happening:

  • The track also debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 at #98, marking Freya’s first appearance on the chart.
  • With this achievement, Freya becomes one of the youngest artists to reach the Top 10 at Top 40 radio since Olivia Rodrigo.
  • She currently shares space in the Top 10 with major artists including Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Kehlani, Sombr, and Tate McRae.
  • Freya’s global reach continues to expand, boasting:
    • Over 2.1 billion total career streams
    • More than 300 million streams for her debut EP stardust
    • Over 4,000 radio spins internationally outside the U.S.
  • As part of her sold-out “Stars Align Tour,” Freya performed in her home country of England at O2 Forum Kentish Town, where the shows were filmed for fans.
  • The performances will be released as a video series titled Freya Skye Stars Align Tour: Live from London, kicking off this Wednesday, April 8 with “silent treatment” at 1:00 PM PT.
  • “silent treatment” was written by Freya alongside Max Margolis and Sophie Alexandra Tweed-Simmons, highlighting her strengths as both a songwriter and emotionally driven storyteller.
  • Looking ahead, Freya’s momentum continues into Summer 2026 as she launches the second leg of her “Stars Align Tour.”
  • We recently had the chance to attend opening night of Freya Skye's "Stars Align" concert and have videos of her entire setlist, as well as a review of the concert.

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