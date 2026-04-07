From Stardust to Stardom: Freya Skye's "silent treatment" Powers Into Mediabase’s Top 10

The single also marked Skye's first song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rising global pop star Freya Skye is celebrating a major milestone as her single “silent treatment” officially breaks into the Top 10 on Mediabase’s Top 40 US Pop Radio chart.

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The track also debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 at #98, marking Freya’s first appearance on the chart.

With this achievement, Freya becomes one of the youngest artists to reach the Top 10 at Top 40 radio since Olivia Rodrigo.

She currently shares space in the Top 10 with major artists including Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Kehlani, Sombr, and Tate McRae.

Freya’s global reach continues to expand, boasting: Over 2.1 billion total career streams More than 300 million streams for her debut EP stardust Over 4,000 radio spins internationally outside the U.S.

As part of her sold-out “Stars Align Tour,” Freya performed in her home country of England at O2 Forum Kentish Town, where the shows were filmed for fans.

The performances will be released as a video series titled Freya Skye Stars Align Tour: Live from London, kicking off this Wednesday, April 8 with “silent treatment” at 1:00 PM PT.

“silent treatment” was written by Freya alongside Max Margolis and Sophie Alexandra Tweed-Simmons, highlighting her strengths as both a songwriter and emotionally driven storyteller.

Looking ahead, Freya’s momentum continues into Summer 2026 as she launches the second leg of her “Stars Align Tour.”

We recently had the chance to attend opening night of Freya Skye's "Stars Align" concert and have videos of her entire setlist, as well as a review of the concert.

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