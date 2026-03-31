Up-and-Coming Disney Star Hudson Stone Signs Exclusive Recording Contract with Hollywood Records

Stone is set to star in this summer's highly anticipated "Camp Rock 3"

Hudson Stone, an up-and-coming Disney Channel star, has signed an exclusive recording contract with Disney's Hollywood Records label.

What's Happening:

The young actor and musician is lining up a busy year, as he is set to star as Desi in Camp Rock 3, will release his debut solo music, and will perform in arenas across the country for the next Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

Hudson’s music is driven by high-octane riffs and infectious hooks. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Hudson picked up a guitar at five years old, and hasn’t put it down since.

With his Australian father and half-Korean mother, Hudson’s world has always been shaped by a mix of cultures and influences.

Hudson's hobbies include watching Dallas Cowboys games and surfing in Malibu.

You can follow Hudson Stone for yourself on both Instagram and TikTok.

What They're Saying:

Hudson Stone: “Signing with Hollywood Records is honestly a dream. I’ve been playing guitar since I was little and writing songs means so much to me. I get to connect and hopefully move people through my music. Getting it out there is really exciting. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

“Signing with Hollywood Records is honestly a dream. I’ve been playing guitar since I was little and writing songs means so much to me. I get to connect and hopefully move people through my music. Getting it out there is really exciting. I can’t wait for people to hear it.” Ken Bunt, Disney Music Group President: “We are thrilled to welcome Hudson to the label. He brings a rare combination of artistry and authenticity, with a clear vision for his music. We are honored to support his vision and to bring his music to a global audience.”

About Camp Rock 3:

Set years after the events of the original films, the story picks up when Connect 3 unexpectedly loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. With the clock ticking, the brothers return to their roots, Camp Rock, hoping to find the next rising pop star in time to keep the tour alive.

What they discover instead is a camp buzzing with talent, tension, and unpolished potential. As the campers compete for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to open for their favorite band, friendships are challenged, rivalries ignite, and unexpected alliances form. From emotional breakthroughs to spark-flying romances, the summer takes the campers and the Gray brothers on a journey they never saw coming.

Camp Rock 3 introduces a stacked ensemble of newcomers: Liamani Segura as Sage - bold, driven, and determined to make her mark. Hudson Stone as Desi - Sage’s easygoing brother with a natural musical instinct. Malachi Barton as Fletch - the camp’s resident bad boy with big talent and bigger walls. Lumi Pollack as Rosie - a cello prodigy bringing classical flair to Camp Rock’s chaos. Casey Trotter as Cliff - a drummer who refuses to march to anyone else’s beat. Brooklynn Pitts as Callie - choreo queen and show-stealer in the making. Ava Jean as Madison - an intimidating influencer who knows how to command a spotlight. Sherry Cola joins as Lark - adding comedic and heartfelt energy to the camp lineup.

They’ll share the screen with returning favorites Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye, reuniting the duo behind Disney’s recent teen-movie successes.