Bring the Rhythm! Show Announced for Tokyo DisneySea's Broadway Music Theater

Tokyo Disney Resort hope you'll look forward to the "authentic and overwhelming" performance.

Guests planning a visit to Tokyo Disney Resort late next year will have a new treat in store for them: an immersive live show coming to Tokyo DisneySea's Broadway Music Theater called Bring the Rhythm! More details below.

What's happening:

A new live entertainment program entitled Bring the Rhythm! is headed for the Broadway Music Theater in Tokyo Disney Resort's Tokyo DisneySea theme park in the fall of 2027 .

. An official announcement from the resort describes Bring the Rhythm! as an immersive new stage show that "draws you into an experience as if you're wandering through the streets of a grand metropolis, featuring live singing and live performances by musicians set to music freshly arranged in a Broadway style, along with dazzling and varied dances by Disney characters and dancers, all enhanced by dynamic lighting and video effects."

The Broadway Music Theater is located in the American Waterfront area of Tokyo DisneySea, which first opened 25 years ago in September of 2001.

More News from Tokyo Disney Resort: