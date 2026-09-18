Bring the Rhythm! Show Announced for Tokyo DisneySea's Broadway Music Theater
Tokyo Disney Resort hope you'll look forward to the "authentic and overwhelming" performance.
Guests planning a visit to Tokyo Disney Resort late next year will have a new treat in store for them: an immersive live show coming to Tokyo DisneySea's Broadway Music Theater called Bring the Rhythm! More details below.
What's happening:
- A new live entertainment program entitled Bring the Rhythm! is headed for the Broadway Music Theater in Tokyo Disney Resort's Tokyo DisneySea theme park in the fall of 2027.
- An official announcement from the resort describes Bring the Rhythm! as an immersive new stage show that "draws you into an experience as if you're wandering through the streets of a grand metropolis, featuring live singing and live performances by musicians set to music freshly arranged in a Broadway style, along with dazzling and varied dances by Disney characters and dancers, all enhanced by dynamic lighting and video effects."
- The Broadway Music Theater is located in the American Waterfront area of Tokyo DisneySea, which first opened 25 years ago in September of 2001.
More News from Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Last weekend, the Aquatopia attraction embarked on its final day of operations at Tokyo DisneySea.
- Tokyo Disney Resort announced it Christmas season offerings for 2026.
- Cole explores Disney's Halloween Street in his latest installment of "Extinct Attractions".