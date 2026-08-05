Indiana Jones Adventure at Tokyo DisneySea to Reopen This November With New Projection Mapping Effects

The fan-favorite Temple of the Crystal Skull attraction returns November 30 following major renovations, introducing new projection mapping and enhanced audio.

Adventure is about to get even more immersive at Tokyo DisneySea. After months behind construction walls, one of the park's most beloved attractions is preparing to welcome explorers back with exciting new enhancements that promise to make every expedition through the ancient temple feel more cinematic than ever before.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull will officially reopen on November 30, 2026, following an extended closure for major inspections and refurbishment work. Along with the attraction's return, guests can look forward to new projection mapping effects and updated audio designed to elevate the thrilling adventure.

The attraction has been closed while undergoing extensive inspections and renovations, part of Tokyo Disney Resort's ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance its world-class attractions. While routine maintenance is common for many of the resort's signature experiences, this refurbishment also includes noticeable upgrades that guests will experience once they board their Enhanced Motion Vehicles again.

Among the biggest additions are projection mapping effects, which will introduce new visual elements throughout the attraction. While Disney has not revealed exactly where these projections will appear, the technology is expected to enhance several scenes inside the mysterious Temple of the Crystal Skull, adding greater depth and atmosphere to the story unfolding around guests.

The refurbishment also includes new audio enhancements, creating a richer and more immersive soundscape as visitors journey deeper into the cursed archaeological site. Combined with the updated visual effects, the attraction aims to deliver an experience that feels even more dynamic than previous versions.

Since opening with Tokyo DisneySea in 2001, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull has remained one of the park's headline attractions. Inspired by the Indiana Jones film franchise, the adventure sends guests deep into an ancient temple aboard rugged troop transport vehicles, where mysterious supernatural forces, dangerous traps, collapsing ruins, and the legendary Crystal Skull await around every corner.

The attraction has long been praised for its impressive practical effects, massive show scenes, and thrilling ride system, making it one of the most popular experiences in Lost River Delta.

With the addition of modern projection technology and refreshed audio, Tokyo Disney Resort is blending the attraction's classic practical effects with newer storytelling techniques while preserving the adventure fans have loved for more than two decades.

Disney says the enhancements are intended to provide "an even more immersive experience than before," inviting guests to once again embark on the perilous expedition through the ancient temple when the attraction reopens this fall.

Beginning November 30, 2026, adventurers can once again join Dr. Indiana Jones and brave the legendary Temple of the Crystal Skull, this time with an even more immersive journey awaiting inside.

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