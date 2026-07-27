Disney Parks Monorails Come Together to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Disney Resort Line

Tokyo DisneySea is celebrating its 25th anniversary right now, however, it's not the only part of the Tokyo Disney Resort that's having a big birthday. July 27 marks the 25th anniversary of the first day that the Disney Resort Line began taking passengers, and some at Disney Parks other major monorail lines are celebrating the birthday as well.

What's Happening:

The Disney Resort Line, which connects Maihama Station in Urayasu, Chiba, to the Tokyo Disney Resort, began operation on July 27, 2001, 25 years ago today.

The Disney Resort Line was part of a major transformation that included the building of Tokyo DisneySea, which would open two months after the resort line.

The official Tokyo Disney Resort Twitter account posted its own anniversary message, which included birthday greetings from the other major Disney monorail lines at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Resort Line is unique among Disney's monorail systems as its the only one that has a stop outside of resort property, making it an arguably more useful transportation option, and closer to Walt Disney's original concept for monorail transportation.

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