Tokyo Disney Resort Brings Back Park Hopper Ticket for Limited Time
The special ticket can even be used at the Fantasy Springs entrance of Tokyo DisneySea
Tokyo Disney Resort is bringing back a special park hopper ticket for a limited time only, allowing guests to bounce between both of the parks at the resort starting at 11:00 AM.
What's Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort is bringing back a Park Hopper ticket in the form of the "1-Day Park Hopper Passport (Limited Time Only)", which - as the name would suggest - allows guests to enjoy the parks while bouncing freely between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
- The special ticket allows access to one of the parks starting in the morning, and then allows park hopping at will starting at 11:00 AM.
- Those using the special ticket can also use it at the Fantasy Springs Entrance at Tokyo DisneySea, starting at 11:00 AM.
- The ticket is only available from July 1, 2026 to September 14, 2026 with the ticket only being valid until Monday, September 14, 2026.
- This special ticket is on sale now, with adults starting at 13,700 Yen ($84.70, as of press time) and children starting at 8,100 Yen ($50.08, as of press time).
- The 1-Day Park Hopper Passport Limited Time Offer is also one of only three ways guests can use the Fantasy Springs entrance at Tokyo DisneySea, after 11:00 AM. Typically, this gateway is exclusive to those staying at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel or the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.
- After entering the park, ticket holders can use the various services through the Tokyo Disney Resort app. These services cannot be accessed if you have not entered the park.
Cooling Off:
- The special ticket also comes hand-in-hand with Summer Cool Off at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Starting on July 2 and running through September 14th, guests will be able to find special ways to cool-off with exciting moments in the second year of the event at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
- New for this second iteration of the event, Tokyo Disneyland will present Reach for the Stars: Everlasting Dreams, a special finale version of the nighttime spectacular, Reach for the Stars, which is slated to end its run on September 14.
- Elsewhere in the park, Gadget's Go Coaster in Toontown gets their own "Get Soaked" version of the attraction for the first time, alongside Spash Mountain Get Soaked MAX Plus.
- The Happy Ride with Baymax at Tokyo Disneyland and "Get Soaked" Harbor Splash in Mediterranean Harbor in Tokyo DisneySea will both feature the Summer Cool-Off theme song, "Carrying Happiness (Tokyo Disney Resort Version)" by Mrs. GREEN APPLE.
- Note that starting at 7:00 PM, only the special song will be played aboard The Happy Ride with Baymax.
- Throughout the resort, there are special entertainment offerings that feature the chance to cool off.
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