Tokyo Disney Resort Is Bringing Back Fan Favorites For Halloween
Parades, fireworks, and food are among the highlights at Tokyo Disney resort's Halloween celebration.
Tokyo Disney Resort is getting into the spirit of Halloween with a number of new and returning experiences this year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Halloween is returning to Tokyo Disney Resort beginning September 16 and running through October 31.
- Lazos de la Familia, the special event inspired by Coco, will return to Tokyo DisneySea September 16 and run through November 2. The event is being expanded to include additional areas within the Lost River Delta.
- The Villains’ Halloween ‘Into the Frenzy’ parade returns with new photo spots.
- Disney Halloween Greeting, which will see Mickey Mouse and other characters appearing in their Halloween-themed costumes can be seen at DisneySea.
- The Night High Halloween fireworks will also return this year.
- Special Halloween-themed menus will be available both inside the parks and inside the Tokyo Disney resort hotels.
- Disney resort Line Monorail trains will have special Halloween-themed day passes and guests can collect exclusive souvenir medallions.
- Outside the Halloween festivities, The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy Tour will launch September 30, with a group of dancers and singers performing original songs and revamped versions of Disney classics.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Tokyo Disney Resort’s Summer Cool-Off event is running now through September 14, before it transitions into the Halloween event
- A brand new pin collection highlighting the lands of Tokyo Disney Resort will be available beginning July 16.
- The Duffy and Friends Autumn Surprise collection launches August 25 alongside the new show.
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