Photos: Summer Fun Arrives at Tokyo Disney Resort with the Return of Summer Cool-off and "Toy Story 5" Inspired Activities

There's plenty of ways to have a blast and cool down this summer at Tokyo Disney Resort!

Tokyo Disney Resort has brought back its Summer Cool-Off event for a second year, while also debuting some new fun inspired by Toy Story 5.

Baymax's Mission: Cool Down

Running through September 14, guests will be able to find special ways to cool-off with exciting moments in the second year of the event at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Chief among the offerings is the return of Baymax's Mission: Cool Down. Traveling down Tokyo Disneyland's parade route, the Big Hero 6 inspired show sends water flying at guests to help them cool down during the summer heat.

To see more from Summer Cool-Off, check out our coverage of last year's event.

Toy Friends Stamp Rally

Celebrating the release of Toy Story 5, guests can experience the Toy Friends Stamp Rally by using their smartphones to gather stamps at six locations by tapping Pixar Balls.

Those who complete the experience will receive a special sticker from cast members, while Woody, Buzz and other pals will be waiting at designated spots in Westernland, World Bazaar and Tomorrowland.

Cast Members were also giving away a recent Disney Lorcana card featuring Buzz Lightyear.

Find out how else guests can celebrate Toy Story 5 at Tokyo Disney Resort.

New Merchandise

Of course, with any special event at a Disney Park, there's merchandise collections just for the summer. The first features Baymax inviting guests to "Ride the Beat, Ride the Wave" for Summer Cool-Off.

The second collection features Toy Story 5 merchandise exclusive to the Tokyo Disney Resort.

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

A new version of Reach for the Stars has debuted, bringing drones to the skies above the Tokyo Disney Resort!

Two hotels at the Tokyo Disney Resort are celebrating the summer season with some fun new activities and menu offerings.

The arrival of Toy Story 5 in theaters was marked by Tokyo Disney Resort with a special event featuring some of the Japanese voice cast.

Tokyo Disney Resort is bringing back a special park hopper ticket for a limited time only, allowing guests to bounce between both of the parks at the resort starting at 11 a.m.