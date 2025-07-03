Photos: The Summer Cool-off Event Kicks Off with a Big Splash at Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort is celebrating sunshine and seasonal fun with their Summer Cool-off, and, thanks to our good friend Kawamura Tetsuya, we have a gorgeous look at the limited-time offerings.

Yesterday, July 2nd, Tokyo Disney Resort officially kicked off their seasonal Summer Cool-off event at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The event ushers in a plethora of limited-time offerings, including entertainment, special attraction overlays, food and beverage options, and merchandise specifically curated to make splashing memories throughout the resort.

At both Disneyland and DisneySea, guests will find several splash zones where they can dance and play.

At Tokyo Disneyland, Toontown is embracing the sunshine with its “Get Soaked" makeover. The experience includes special decorations and splash zones.

Three different attractions have also embraced the Summertime fun, with Splash Mountain, Country Bear Jamboree, and Happy Ride with Baymax.

Splash Mountain’s annual Get Soaked MAX layover, which introduces more ways to cool down on the classic attraction, returns as Get Soaked MAX Plus. Guests can expect even bigger splashes and effects as they plunge 5-stories into the briar patch.

The Country Bears are embracing the season with the return of Country Bear Vacation Jamboree. The show, which used to play at Magic Kingdom as well, embraces popular songs like by Billy Ray Cyrus and the Beach Boys for a special performance that cannot be missed.

Happy Ride with Baymax – Special Edition also returns! The overlay returns with the additional song by Mrs. GREEN APPLE.

Speaking of Mrs. GREEN APPLE, the rock band was in attendance to serve as Grand Marshals for the Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down cavalcade. Traveling down the Disneyland parade route, the Big Hero 6 inspired show sends water flying at guests to help them cool down during the summer heat.

Throughout the resort, special food items can be found at restaurants like Cafe Portofino, Dockside Diner, and so many more. Guests will also find special drinks and snacks like the adorable Baymax slushies and Mickey ice cream sandwich.

Of course, special merchandise is also arriving for the event. Many of the special items embrace a light and colorful aesthetic. The event also has special water misters that can be purchased throughout the park.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s Summer Cool-off is on! To enjoy the summertime festivities, visit Tokyo Disney now through September 15th. For those looking for extra help planning their magical Japan vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney adventures.

Thanks, again, to Kawamura Tetsuya for the incredible photos!

